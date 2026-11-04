US Marshals arrest man in Rockland wanted in NH

Federal marshals arrested Andrew D. Secord, 24, in Rockland on Tuesday on a charge of failing to appear in court.

Secord had been wanted in New Hampshire on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, second-degree assault, two counts of criminal threatening and domestic violence assault, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Oct. 20, 2026, investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service in New Hampshire received an arrest warrant for Secord.

Investigators received information suggesting Secord had fled New Hampshire and might be staying in Rockland. They alerted marshals in Maine.

Federal agents, working with Rockland police, found Secord and apprehended him.

He has been charged as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition back to New Hampshire.