Silver Lake, Toddy, and Alamoosook Dams meeting to be rescheduled

For anyone who received a notice this week in regard to Bucksport Mill, LLC filing a petition with the DEP about relinquishing ownership of the Silver Lake, Toddy, and Alamoosook Dams, please disregard the portion of the notice that discusses a meeting to be held at the Orland Community Center on Monday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. That meeting is not being held at that time or location. The company will send out new notices when they reschedule this meeting.