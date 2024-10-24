Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bangor Daily News

    Silver Lake, Toddy, and Alamoosook Dams meeting to be rescheduled

    By BDN Community,

    1 days ago

    For anyone who received a notice this week in regard to Bucksport Mill, LLC filing a petition with the DEP about relinquishing ownership of the Silver Lake, Toddy, and Alamoosook Dams, please disregard the portion of the notice that discusses a meeting to be held at the Orland Community Center on Monday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. That meeting is not being held at that time or location. The company will send out new notices when they reschedule this meeting.

    Related Search

    Silver LakePublic meetingsEnvironmental impactDepLlcOrland

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    A highlighted history of logging in Maine
    Bangor Daily News1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Officials find no evidence bird flu is spreading between people after Missouri investigation
    Bangor Daily News1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing
    Bangor Daily News19 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Maine snowbirds may want this new Florida bird identification book
    Bangor Daily News2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Letter: Jared Golden has Mainers’ backs
    Bangor Daily News21 hours ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Another credit agency warns Northern Light Health’s rating could drop
    Bangor Daily News2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    At least 75 sickened as deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak expands
    Bangor Daily News21 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Christmas in July: spruce budworm’s calling card
    Bangor Daily News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy