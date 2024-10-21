Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bangor Daily News

    Writer Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine part ways after relationship with political source revealed

    By The Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oo8HB_0wGV97xi00

    New York magazine and its star political reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, have decided jointly to “part ways” after reports that she had a personal digital relationship with a source while covering the 2024 campaign.

    The magazine said Monday that its own internal review and an investigation by a law firm it enlisted found no issues with Nuzzi’s accuracy or bias.

    “Nevertheless, the magazine and Nuzzi agreed that the best course forward is to part ways,” the publication said in a post on its website , which it framed as an update to readers. “Nuzzi is a uniquely talented writer and we have been proud to publish her work over her nearly eight years as our Washington correspondent. We wish her the best.”

    Last month, the newsletter Status, which broke the story , and The New York Times both cited unnamed sources in identifying Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the person involved with Nuzzi. She has not confirmed Kennedy’s involvement and Kennedy said in a statement that he had only met her once.

    David Haskell, New York magazine’s editor in chief, said in a note to staff members after the news broke that Nuzzi told them the relationship began last December, “after we had published her November profile.” Nuzzi’s only published profile that month was of Kennedy. The relationship reportedly ended in August, Haskell wrote.

    The publication said at the time that if it had been aware of the relationship, Nuzzi would not have been permitted to cover the presidential campaign.

    Last month, Nuzzi said in a statement to Status that the nature of some communication between herself and a former reporting subject turned personal early this year.

    “During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” she said. “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    New campus protest rules spur an outcry from college faculty
    Bangor Daily News1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Another hotel proposed in Ellsworth as Bar Harbor wearies of them
    Bangor Daily News1 day ago
    Maine musician is making a living on his own terms
    Bangor Daily News1 day ago
    Court upholds freedom for woman whose conviction was overturned after 43 years behind bars
    Bangor Daily News16 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Dodgers finish off Mets with 10-5 win in NLCS and advance to face Yankees in World Series
    Bangor Daily News2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders sickens 49 people in 10 states
    Bangor Daily News17 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy