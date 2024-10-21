Open in App
    Police locate missing 17-year-old Howland girl

    By Paul Koenig,

    1 days ago
    A 17-year-old girl who police said was missing from Howland has been found safe, Maine State Police said Monday.

    The Maine State Police shared on Facebook on Monday afternoon that Desirei Guthzeit was located after previously asking for the public’s help in finding her.

    Police previously said that Guthzeit was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on her skateboard near the Handy Stop in Howland.

