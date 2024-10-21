Open in App
    • Bangor Daily News

    Missing North Waterboro woman has been found safe

    By Christopher Burns,

    2 days ago
    A missing North Waterboro woman has been found safe.

    Mary Choiniere, 72, had been last seen about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at her Lazy Brook Lane home, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

    Choiniere, who has cognitive issues, was found safe, Moss said early Monday morning.

