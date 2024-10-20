A North Waterboro woman is missing.

Mary Choiniere, 72, was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at her Lazy Brook Lane home, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Choiniere, who has cognitive issues, was driving a brown 2015 Honda CRV with Maine registration 5468VA.

Moss described Choiniere as white, standing 5-foot-1, weighing 120 pounds, and having gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue and white polka dot patterned fleece.

Anyone with information about Choiniere’s whereabouts can call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 207-324-1111.