    A North Waterboro woman is missing

    By Christopher Burns,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25INGh_0wEdjTJC00

    A North Waterboro woman is missing.

    Mary Choiniere, 72, was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at her Lazy Brook Lane home, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

    Choiniere, who has cognitive issues, was driving a brown 2015 Honda CRV with Maine registration 5468VA.

    Moss described Choiniere as white, standing 5-foot-1, weighing 120 pounds, and having gray hair and brown eyes.

    She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue and white polka dot patterned fleece.

    Anyone with information about Choiniere’s whereabouts can call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 207-324-1111.

    Sensi Productionz
    23h ago
    I live only a couple miles away. wanted to go look around when I thought she was walking, but if she's driving, then I'd have no chance in finding her on my ebike.
    concerned citizen
    2d ago
    If she has cognitive issues, why was she driving a car?
