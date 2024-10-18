Maine receives $65M to improve electrical grid for renewable energy

Maine has been selected to receive a $65 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for an electrical grid improvement project that aims to help the state connect more renewable energy and better manage it.

The Maine Governor’s Energy Office announced Friday that the project, funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is a collaboration between the office, Central Maine Power and Versant Power. It will use software and hardware updates to improve grid stability, regulate voltage and increase transmission capacity on existing lines, the office said.

“In order to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and embrace clean energy, we must make sure that Maine has a strong electrical grid that can accept power from multiple sources and deliver it efficiently and reliably to Maine people and businesses,” Gov. Janet Mills said.

The project will help Central Maine Power and Versant Power better manage intermittent sources of power like wind and solar and protect the grid from overloading, the office said.

The project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025 and be complete by 2030, according to Afton Vigue, spokesperson for the Governor’s Energy Office. The anticipated timeline is subject to contract negotiations with the U.S. Department of Energy.