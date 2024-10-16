Open in App
    Aroostook girl still missing after 3 weeks

    By Christopher Burns,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SR7NJ_0w96WLax00

    It’s been three weeks since a New Sweden girl went missing.

    Stefanie Damron, 13, was reported missing on Sept. 24, according to the Maine State Police. Since then, efforts to find her have been unsuccessful.

    The state police described Damron as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, and having green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

    She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve blue shirt and black Harley Davidson hiking boots.

    On Tuesday, the state police had no updates to share, but said that the search for Damron continues.

    “We’d once again ask that you keep an eye out for anyone that may look like her, or share any information you may have regarding this case with us,” the state police said in a social media post.

    Anyone with information about Damron’s whereabouts can call the state police at 800-924-2261 or 207-532-5400.

