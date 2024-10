2 arrested after police find fentanyl, meth and crack in Brownville home

Two people were arrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant in Brownville.

Deputies seized about 400 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of crack cocaine and 25 grams of methamphetamine at a Kirby Road residence, according to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office.

They also seized about $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Chelsea Cole and Jose Vasquez were arrested and are being held at the Piscataquis County Jail in Dover-Foxcroft pending their first court appearance.

Both were on probation at the time of their arrest, the sheriff’s office said.