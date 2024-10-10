Open in App
    • Bangor Daily News

    Cheech and Chong are coming to Maine for cannabis store’s grand opening

    By CBS 13,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2Zsq_0w1iPdYZ00

    Cheech and Chong are coming to Portland.

    The iconic duo will be celebrating the grand opening of their first Maine Dispensoria. The cannabis store at 58 Exchange St. opens Thursday.

    “Our Dispensorias are about more than just buying cannabis — they immerse you in a world where cannabis culture is celebrated with humor and fun,” said Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Co. “We wanted to create a space that’s welcoming, laid-back, and makes the whole experience enjoyable from the moment you walk through the door.”

    “We wanted to give people a place where they can smile while they shop,” Tommy Chong added. “The plant brings joy, and the space where you get it should too.”

    Officials say the design of Cheech & Chong’s Dispensorias reflects the quirky and fun-loving nature of the duo, making them non-intimidating and inviting for all cannabis consumers.

    On Sunday, people will get the chance to meet the duo at the store from 2-4 p.m.

    You can RSVP here, cheechandchong.com/portland-dispensoria .

    Laurie Dore
    2d ago
    THATS DOWN RIGHT AWESOME! COME ON UP GUYS!
    Justin S
    2d ago
    welp, may do wonders for a fiscal quarter with the attention... but seems like an expensive marketing approach that will take some good time to return an investment on. must be people throwing money at industrial cannabis with little knowledge of the processes without throwing money at knowledgeable individuals within the realm. be careful people... I'd highly suggest getting anything purchased for a good year before getting comfortable with any of these companies. they ALL have failed pesticide numbers, most will sell garbage in pre-rolls that you people just so willingly inhale, and alot of them will sell you flower with PM (powdery mildew aka mold) and you think it's just "rad white hairs and kief", it's not.... any company that succeeds in this industry past the next 10 years is only because of their bank account. 99% of these shops do under the table "off the books" deals, where YOU the consumer get untested garbage that looks good..
