Cheech and Chong are coming to Maine for cannabis store’s grand opening

Cheech and Chong are coming to Portland.

The iconic duo will be celebrating the grand opening of their first Maine Dispensoria. The cannabis store at 58 Exchange St. opens Thursday.

“Our Dispensorias are about more than just buying cannabis — they immerse you in a world where cannabis culture is celebrated with humor and fun,” said Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Co. “We wanted to create a space that’s welcoming, laid-back, and makes the whole experience enjoyable from the moment you walk through the door.”

“We wanted to give people a place where they can smile while they shop,” Tommy Chong added. “The plant brings joy, and the space where you get it should too.”

Officials say the design of Cheech & Chong’s Dispensorias reflects the quirky and fun-loving nature of the duo, making them non-intimidating and inviting for all cannabis consumers.

On Sunday, people will get the chance to meet the duo at the store from 2-4 p.m.

You can RSVP here, cheechandchong.com/portland-dispensoria .