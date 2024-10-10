Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bangor Daily News

    Completion of Pickering Square construction delayed months

    By Kathleen O'Brien,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFLyY_0w1iKqXB00

    The work to transform the grassy area in Bangor’s Pickering Square has been delayed by months.

    When crews began construction this past July to add improved walkways, lighting, landscaping and more, the project was expected to be finished by Halloween.

    Over the past several months, crews tore up the site, put up a temporary fence around the area and added some infrastructure for utilities like lighting and storm drains. Then, work stalled when supply chain issues delayed the delivery of necessary equipment, according to Jeff Davis, Bangor’s interim city engineer.

    For example, the city just received the bases needed to put up lamp posts in the area, which will happen in the coming days, Davis said.

    “We’re certainly behind schedule on this one,” Davis said. “It’s not fun to see an empty, torn up site for months and months at a time.”

    Now, Davis estimates the project won’t be completed until late June or early July 2025.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ts0aI_0w1iKqXB00
    Pickering Square construction in Bangor has stalled since supply chain issues delayed the delivery of necessary equipment. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

    City leaders considered the project to be the finishing touch on a years-long endeavor to transform the corner of downtown, which previously hosted everything from a market to a parking lot . In recent years, the city added a transit hub , moved the vehicle entrance to the parking garage and replaced the footbridge across the Kenduskeag Stream.

    The final plan for the site included adding a sidewalk with inground blue LED lighting around the perimeter of the triangular area while maintaining a grassy space in the center with other vegetation scattered throughout.

    The area is also slated to receive public art displays near Broad Street, wayfinding signs near the pedestrian entrance to the parking garage and covered swinging benches.

    “It was just a wasted space before,” Davis said. “People weren’t using it.”

    Crews aim to finish adding lighting features and pavers before the snow flies, Davis said. The fence around the construction site will also be moved slightly to allow pedestrians to better navigate the area with snow and ice.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NoUQ_0w1iKqXB00
    The final plan for Pickering Square includes adding multiple seating areas and public art displays while maintaining some greenspace. Credit: Courtesy of the City of Bangor

    Plantings and finishing touches like art displays, however, will need to wait until the spring, Davis said. If crews planted things now, he said, they wouldn’t have enough time to get established before the ground freezes.

    Once the project is complete, Davis said he hopes the improved landscaping and new features, like the swinging benches, will draw residents and visitors to the area that was largely unused and overlooked previously.

    “I’m sorry it’s taking so long and I feel horrible it’s not done yet,” Davis said. “I was hoping it would be done by now and people could enjoy it this winter. I guess we’ll just have to wait until next year.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Jared Golden wants to designate Leonard’s Mills as national logging history museum
    Bangor Daily News2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Federal government seizes 2 Maine houses used as illegal marijuana grows
    Bangor Daily News3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Here’s what has made Hurricane Milton so fierce and unusual
    Bangor Daily News3 days ago
    If you let your flood insurance lapse and then got hit by Helene, you may be able to renew it
    Bangor Daily News1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy