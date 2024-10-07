Oceanside beats rival Medomak Valley and other week 4 football results

It was another memorable Friday night for Oceanside High School Mariner senior quarterback Zeb Foster to highlight last weekend’s high school football action.

Oceanside tops Medomak Valley 28-14

Foster followed up his remarkable 338-yard rushing performance against Brewer with 239 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in the Mariners’ victory over neighbors and rivals Medomak Valley of Waldoboro in a Class C North battle between contenders.

The Mariners from Rockland racked up 330 rushing yards on 50 carries, making it three games in a row with at least 330 rushing yards.

Robert Blair complemented Foster with 87 rushing yards on 21 carries and the other TD. He also led the Mariners defense with eight tackles.

It was Oceanside’s third straight win and snapped Medomak Valley’s three-game victory streak.

Oceanside is now 4-1 while Medomak Valley slipped to 3-2.

Stearns/Schenck upends Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/GHCA 66-16

Stearns/Schenck improved to 4-1 and dealt Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/Greater Houlton Christian Academy its first loss after four wins.

This is Stearns/Schenck’s second straight impressive victory following a 34-8 win over defending Eight-Man Small Schools state champion Orono.

Behind a talented senior-laden offensive line, quarterback Cam Atkinson ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns and running back Cohen Raymond ran for 137 yards and three TDs.

Stearns/Schenck is now averaging 50.8 points per game.

The visitors entered the game averaging 56.25 points per game but defensive end David McGreevy anchored a stout defensive performance with seven tackles, including two sacks, and he also forced a fumble.

Brewer blanks Maine Central Institute 34-0

The Brewer High School Witches gave first-year head coach Fred Lower his first win with an impressive performance against MCI of Pittsfield.

Junior running back Morgan Judkins ran for three touchdowns and rushed for over 100 yards and quarterback Ethan Leavitt connected with Brody Muncey in the end zone for another score.

The Witches, who won just one game last season, will look to make it two in a row on Friday night at 6 when it hosts neighbor Hermon, 3-2, in an important Class C North showdown in Brewer.

Windham tops Bangor 34-18

The Bangor High School Rams racked up 457 total yards compared to Windham’s 325 but the Rams turned the ball over four times on three interceptions and a fumble, and Windham used a pair of explosive plays to earn its first win and move ahead of Bangor into the fourth and final playoff berth in Class A North.

Both teams are now 1-4.

Touchdown runs of 80 and 78 yards and an interception return TD helped the Eagles build a 34-6 lead before the Rams scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.