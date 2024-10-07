Letter: Bangor must do more to support homeless people

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Bangor must urgently address the lack of medical resources and long-term rehabilitation for the homeless.

If you have found yourself walking near Bangor’s downtown area you’ve most likely seen homeless citizens wandering about, much of them looking worse for wear. Many of our homeless people are suffering from untreated injuries or illnesses, often due to fear of doctors or hospitals, lack of awareness of their physical health, or overcrowded hospitals that can’t accommodate them. This is a public injustice.

Living on the streets is difficult, and getting help is even harder due to the imbalance between those in need and available resources. Shelters are overcrowded, leaving many with nowhere to go. Harsh weather conditions further jeopardize their health, and a significant portion of the homeless population consists of children and minority groups. A staggering near 25 percent of homeless are children; and 47 percent of Maine’s homeless are Black, despite only making up 2 percent of the population. This disparity is extremely alarming.

Bangor must increase its budget for homeless aid, focusing on accessible medical care and long-term rehabilitation. With children and families suffering, action is critical. It’s not just a matter for debate but a moral obligation for the entire community.

Connor Stanley

Bangor