Smoke from Orrington fire is affecting air quality on the midcoast to Down East

The smoke from the fire burning at the Orrington trash plant is affecting air quality in communities from the midcoast to Down East.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is warning that smoke from the fire is causing elevated levels of particle pollution across interior eastern Maine, including parts of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington counties, and the midcoast.

That affects communities that include Bangor, Bar Harbor, Brewer, Bucksport, Calais, Castine, Dedham, Ellsworth and Orland.

That alert is in place through at least Friday night.

“Smoke is more likely to be highest near the facility and in the Penobscot River Valley but all nearby areas could also be impacted,” the National Weather Service said in an air quality alert issued at 9:47 a.m. Thursday.

On Tuesday night, a massive fire broke out at Eagle Point Energy Center, formerly known as Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. Orrington’s assistant fire chief, Chad Bean, said early Wednesday morning that the blaze has been contained, but it will likely take several days to fully extinguish.

That’s in part because firefighters, who came from as far away as Levant and Eddington, have been unable to safely enter the 200-by-400-foot building where the blaze is burning on the tipping floor.

In the meantime, Orrington and Hampden residents have been advised to keep their windows closed because of the significant smoke given off by the fire. Bangor schools on Thursday turned off external air handling units and moved recess and physical education classes inside .

While a cause isn’t yet known, the facility’s owners said lithium-ion batteries likely sparked the conflagration, an explanation that has been met with skepticism from Orrington fire officials .

People should limit any strenuous physical activities outdoors, particularly very young children, older adults and those with asthma, other respiratory disorders or heart disease.