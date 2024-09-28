Open in App
    The fight for contraception rights is on the ballot this year

    By Tribune Content Agency,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvYFI_0vn6bM4L00

    The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com

    Dara Kass is an emergency medicine physician in New York City and a board member for Americans for Contraception. This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives, a project of The Progressive magazine, and distributed by Tribune News Service.

    As we marked World Contraception Day on Sept. 26, it’s vital to acknowledge the growing threats to reproductive rights in the United States. Previously considered a settled issue, the right to contraception is now under siege, driven by Republican lawmakers and extremist allies intent on rolling back decades of progress.

    As an emergency medicine physician, I’ve seen firsthand the critical role contraception plays in both women’s health and the well-being of families. While many people still think of contraception solely in terms of preventing pregnancy, that’s only one aspect of its significance.

    Contraceptive access empowers women to plan their futures, pursue higher education, achieve career goals and protect their health. Contraception is also essential in treating and preventing conditions such as endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome and ovarian cancer.

    Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, emboldened conservative legislators and judges have set their sights on contraception. In his concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas openly called for the “reconsideration” of past rulings safeguarding contraception access, including Griswold v. Connecticut.

    Lawmakers in Republican-controlled states have proposed new laws restricting or banning widely used contraceptives such as intrauterine devices (IUDs) and emergency contraception. In Oklahoma, for instance, proposed legislation would not only bolster the state’s near-total abortion ban but also limit access to certain contraceptives like the IUD.

    At the federal level, Republican lawmakers have blocked the Right to Contraception Act — a bill that would enshrine Americans’ right to birth control into law. This despite polling showing that 91 percent of Americans support the legality of birth control and more than 80 percent of voters back the act. Republican elected officials in 12 states including Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Wisconsin have blocked versions of the Right to Contraception Act — by vetoing, voting against or not even allowing a vote on the bill.

    As we head into the Nov. 5 election, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Voters will have the opportunity to elect leaders who either stand with the vast majority of Americans in defending reproductive rights or side with those seeking to impose draconian restrictions on personal freedom.

    The urgency of this moment is felt deeply in states where the right to contraception is already being threatened. Across 13 states, bills that could target various forms of contraception by establishing “fetal personhood” have been introduced or are being discussed. Some could criminalize the use of common forms of contraception, while others could limit healthcare providers’ ability to prescribe or discuss these options with their patients.

    Amidst these attacks, there are powerful movements to protect and raise awareness about contraception rights. This summer, Americans for Contraception launched the IUD Express Tour, a campaign designed to raise awareness about protecting the right to contraception. The campaign’s centerpiece, a 20-foot inflatable IUD named Freeda Womb, has traveled to 30-plus cities, engaging communities in conversations about the importance of contraception and the looming threats to reproductive healthcare. Freeda has even captured the attention of national media, being featured on The Daily Show, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

    The 2024 election will be a defining moment for our country. Voters must choose whether we allow extremist lawmakers to dictate the most intimate aspects of our lives or stand together to protect our rights.

    After this World Contraception Day, let’s remember that reproductive freedom is not guaranteed. It is something we must fight for, both in our communities and at the voting booth. The right to contraception hangs in the balance, and the power to protect it rests with each and every one of us.

    WESTBURY 0752
    14h ago
    Ladies are concerned with other things also, but we must fight to keep politicians and government out of our doctors office. In other words if you don't have a Vagina do not try and make rules to govern what you don't have😡😡
    Mary
    23h ago
    Not the federal ballot it’s up to the states the Supreme Court put that back to the states to decide it has nothing to do with the federal government anymore . Now let’s talk about the economy, the border, immigration, sanctuary cities and taxes. That’s what’s on the federal ballot this year.
