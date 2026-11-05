📅 Boys basketball: Bandera vs. Comfort on Nov. 30

📅 Boys Basketball: Bandera vs. Comfort

Come cheer on the Bandera Middle School boys basketball team as they take on Comfort.

Date: Monday, November 30, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Bandera Middle School, Bandera, TX

Bring the family and support the Bulldogs after school. This is a regular school athletic event, so check the BISD Online Ticketing page if you need ticket info or to purchase in advance.