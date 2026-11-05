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Basketball
📅 Boys basketball: Bandera vs. Comfort on Nov. 30
3 days ago
📅 Boys Basketball: Bandera vs. Comfort
Come cheer on the Bandera Middle School boys basketball team as they take on Comfort.
- Date: Monday, November 30, 2026
- Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Location: Bandera Middle School, Bandera, TX
Bring the family and support the Bulldogs after school. This is a regular school athletic event, so check the BISD Online Ticketing page if you need ticket info or to purchase in advance.
More Info: Boys BBALL vs. Comfort | Bandera Middle School
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