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Basketball

📅 Boys basketball: Bandera vs. Comfort on Nov. 30

3 days ago
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📅 Boys Basketball: Bandera vs. Comfort

Come cheer on the Bandera Middle School boys basketball team as they take on Comfort.

  • Date: Monday, November 30, 2026
  • Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Location: Bandera Middle School, Bandera, TX

Bring the family and support the Bulldogs after school. This is a regular school athletic event, so check the BISD Online Ticketing page if you need ticket info or to purchase in advance.

More Info: Boys BBALL vs. Comfort | Bandera Middle School

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