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Bandera County

Free Veterans BBQ at Bandera Courthouse Lawn

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeYnx_1GoMU7wg00

The 24th Annual Bandera Honors Veterans Free BBQ will take place at the Bandera Courthouse Lawn on 2026-11-14 after the parade, starting at 1:00 p.m. All are invited to attend and honor veterans.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bandera County Chamber of Commerce

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