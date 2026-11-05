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Bandera County
Free Veterans BBQ at Bandera Courthouse Lawn
3 days ago
The 24th Annual Bandera Honors Veterans Free BBQ will take place at the Bandera Courthouse Lawn on 2026-11-14 after the parade, starting at 1:00 p.m. All are invited to attend and honor veterans.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bandera County Chamber of Commerce
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