Healthcare hiring is steady in Bamberg, SC, especially for nurses in dialysis and outpatient care. If you’re an RN or new grad, there are solid options here without a long commute.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Bamberg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level outpatient dialysis RN role in a clinic setting. You’ll assess patients before, during, and after hemodialysis, give meds, help in emergencies, and guide techs/LPNs once you’re experienced. Good fit if you want structured training and a clear clinical advancement path.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Bamberg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Designed for nurses who finished school in the last 12 months and are working toward licensure. You’ll learn dialysis step by step under RN supervision, from patient education to lab work and documentation. Ideal if you want your first job to come with strong training and support.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Bamberg, SC (Sunset Dr clinic)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO)

Clinic RN role caring for patients with end-stage renal disease. No dialysis experience needed—DaVita provides paid training, and you’ll work in a fast-paced setting with long-term patient relationships. Expect flexible shifts and some floating to nearby clinics.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—dialysis clinics tend to move quickly when they find a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.