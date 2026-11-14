The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders are competing in the 2026 SCHSL Class 1A State Cross Country Championships at Aiken Steeplechase in Aiken, SC on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Senior Rashida Ouattara will run in the girls individual race at 12:00 PM, and the boys team — Jamari Watson, Collin O'Herien, Josep Benavides, Colton Collins, Jordan Steedley, and Liam Mahala — will race in the boys team event at 1:30 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bamberg County School District