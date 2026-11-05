Three Bamberg school board members honored

Bamberg County School District is honoring Ms. Gwendolyn Dianne Bamberg, Ms. Harriet Coker, and Ms. Naomi Eckels for their years of service on the district’s Board of Trustees. The district thanks them for their time, care, and leadership in support of students, staff, schools, and the wider community as they conclude their service on the board.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bamberg County School District