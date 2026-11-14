Baltimore’s social services scene is busy right now, with several local roles helping kids, adults, and families. If you like supporting people in your own community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Care247

Care247 Location: Baltimore, OH (also open to Lancaster and nearby areas)

(also open to Lancaster and nearby areas) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour

One 4–6 hour shift one day per week, focused on fun, safe community outings and social activities. You’ll provide transportation, encourage conversation, and support someone in making their own choices—great if you’re patient, dependable, and want a low-hour, meaningful side job.

Employer: Care247

Care247 Location: Baltimore, OH (Baltimore, Lancaster, and nearby areas)

(Baltimore, Lancaster, and nearby areas) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Full-time role helping adults with daily routines, personal care, cooking, errands, and community outings. Good fit if you’re steady, communicative, and want to build a caregiving career with training provided (experience is a plus but not required).

Employer: Integrated Services for Behavioral Health (ISBH)

Location: Fairfield County / Baltimore, OH area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.19–$25.03/hour (based on experience, education, licensure)

Coordinates care for youth (ages 0–20) with complex behavioral health needs through the OhioRISE Medicaid program. You’ll lead child & family team meetings, connect families to resources, and work in homes, schools, and the community. Comes with benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401k with match, PTO) and is ideal if you have experience with children/families in behavioral health or related systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles tend to pop up often in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.