Baltimore’s retail scene is busy, and stores need extra hands to keep shelves stocked and displays looking sharp. If you like active work and talking with people, these merchandiser roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Baltimore, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Help set up displays, reset shelves, rotate products, and track inventory so shoppers can find what they need. No experience needed, training is provided, and there are growth opportunities plus customizable benefits (medical, dental, vision, and more).

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Baltimore, OH

Type: Full-time

Support store operations by following planograms, setting up clean product layouts, and keeping shelves stocked and rotated. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can follow clear directions, and like working in-store with staff.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Baltimore, OH

Type: Full-time

Handle in-store merchandising: build displays, stock and rotate inventory, and make sure pricing and signs are correct. This role suits someone who is dependable, works well on their own, and communicates clearly with store teams.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.