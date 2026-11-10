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Baltimore

🚧 Fall 2026 village-wide leaf pick-up dates announced

5 days ago

🚧 Fall 2026 leaf pick-up in the Village of Baltimore will run from Monday, October 19 through Wednesday, November 25.

Crews will collect leaves village-wide during this period.

To help things go smoothly:

  • Have your leaves placed at the curb by 6:00 AM on your pick-up days.

Thanks for doing your part to keep Baltimore looking clean and tidy this fall!

More Info: Fall 2026 Leaf Pick Up | Village of Baltimore, OH

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