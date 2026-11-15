Baltimore’s education scene is busy right now, from big universities to creative camps and art schools. Here are several roles where you can teach, mentor, and stay close to hands-on learning.

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) – School of Medicine

University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) – School of Medicine Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, senior faculty (Associate Professor or Professor, tenure track)

Salary: $160,000 – $325,000

Deadline: Open until filled

This role leads the research mission for the OB-GYN department, guiding basic, translational, clinical, and outcomes research. You’ll mentor junior faculty and trainees, build extramural funding, and shape a multi-year research strategy at a major academic medical center.

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) – School of Pharmacy

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, 12-month, tenure track (2 positions)

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 (Assistant Professor)

(Assistant Professor) Application review begins: December 13, 2026; open until filled

Join a well-funded pharmaceutical sciences department to build an independent, externally funded research program in pharmacology or related experimental sciences. You’ll teach in MS, PhD, and PharmD programs and tap into strong campus research centers and NIH training programs.

Employer: Perfectly Me Living LLC

Location: Roland Park Country School, Baltimore, MD 21210

Type: Part-time, seasonal (Summer 2027, in-person)

Pay: $32 – $36 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, June 14 – August 6, 2027; training in late May

Teach kids ages 6–12 to code and build games using tools like Minecraft Education, MakeCode, and Minetest. Ideal if you enjoy working with children, have solid coding skills, and want a fun, impactful summer role with leadership and curriculum input.

Employer: Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time, temporary (Jan – May 2027, ~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.22 – $24.73 per hour

Support the FLIV Woodshop as a campus-wide resource, helping students with woodworking, enforcing safety, and keeping tools and equipment in top shape. Great fit if you have intermediate/advanced woodworking experience and like working directly with art and design students.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.