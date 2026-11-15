Baltimore’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and home health. Here are some of the best roles open now, from new grads to seasoned clinicians.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Baltimore, MD (license requirements listed for Arkansas)

(license requirements listed for Arkansas) Type: Internship, PRN – Saturdays 8:00am–12:00pm or as needed

– Saturdays or as needed Salary: Not listed

Support inpatient pharmacists with dispensing, IV compounding, and medication distribution. Best for 3rd‑year pharmacy students looking for hospital experience.

Employer: LifeBridge Health

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time (4 weekdays) with 3rd‑weekend rotation

Salary: $55.25–$84.75/hour, based on experience

Work at a 483‑bed academic medical center in a highly collaborative inpatient role. You’ll verify orders, round with teams, and mentor techs, with a clinical career ladder, strong benefits, and tuition support.

Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Community‑focused role expanding primary care functions of pharmacists—vaccines, long‑acting HIV treatments, diabetes monitoring, and smoking cessation—within a mission‑driven HIV care organization.

Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead pharmacy operations as Pharmacist‑in‑Charge while still practicing clinically. Ideal if you want leadership plus patient care in an innovative, multi‑site HIV care setting.

Employer: Ascension – Saint Agnes

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed; sign‑on bonus up to $7,500

Provide OT evaluations and treatments in an acute setting, oversee COTAs, and guide discharge planning. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Baltimore City (office in Towson, MD)

Type: Full-time, Home Health

Pay: $53.00–$68.00 per point (per‑visit model)

See adult and geriatric clients in their homes across Baltimore City. Great if you like autonomy, one‑on‑one care, and a well‑known home health agency with career tracks and weekly pay.

Employer: True Sports Physical Therapy

Location: Fells Point – Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Treat athletes and active adults in 45‑minute one‑on‑one sessions in a sports‑focused clinic with turf and performance space. Offers structured mentorship, CE support, and growth into leadership.

Employer: MedStar Health

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Listed as Full-time , unit‑based per diem role

Listed as , unit‑based per diem role Pay: $36.50–$60.34/hour

Provide relationship‑based inpatient nursing care from admission through discharge, using evidence‑based practice and acting as a patient advocate. Best for RNs with 1–2 years’ experience who want flexibility with big‑system resources.

Employer: RadNet

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support MRI technologists and radiologists with patient prep, MRI safety, coil setup, and suite turnover. Good entry point if you have BLS, 1+ year in a medical setting, and MR assistant training.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: Approx. $2,864/week (includes taxable + stipends)

Travel role focused on cardiac echo in an acute setting. Comes with industry‑leading pay, housing and COL stipends, bonuses, and weekly health insurance options.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

Location: Baltimore, MD – UMMC Downtown

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: Approx. $2,617/week (plus tax‑free stipends TBD)

Specialized pediatric cardiac sonography role at a major academic center. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, CE, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Faculty

Salary: Range not specified; rank and pay commensurate with experience

Academic role in the Division of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, focusing on PET and theranostics plus clinical service, teaching, and research. Requires ABR and/or ABNM board certification.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental & Vision

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Work in a pediatric vision practice, running pre‑tests, assisting during exams, helping kids pick frames, and handling front‑desk tasks. Good fit if you like working with children and want bonus potential and full benefits.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental and Vision

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $700–$1,000/day, plus signing bonus & relocation assistance

Provide preventive and restorative care for kids, with paid malpractice, CE stipend, and full benefits. Great if you enjoy pediatric dentistry and community impact.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental and Orthodontics

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time (Mon/Fri/Sat) + PRN

Pay: $700–$1,000/day

Similar pediatric‑focused role with flexible part‑time schedule, ideal if you want to supplement income or keep a lighter clinical load while still doing hands‑on dentistry with kids.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $65–$75/hour

Provide hygiene care and oral health education for pediatric patients, with support staff and growth opportunities. Strong hourly rate plus PTO, holidays, and benefits eligibility.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental & Orthodontics

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$28/hour

Chairside assist for dentists and hygienists, take x‑rays, and keep ops running smoothly in a kid‑focused practice. Includes monthly bonus opportunities, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental & Orthodontics

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour + $1,000 sign‑on bonus

Assist with bands, bonding, archwires, and debonds while supporting kids and families through treatment. Great if you have radiology training, BLS, and some dental office experience.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental and Vision

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time (1–2 days/week and/or Saturdays/PRN)

Pay: $500–$650/day

Provide comprehensive eye exams and treatment plans in a pediatric‑heavy practice, with a flexible schedule that pairs well with another job or family commitments.

Employer: Suveto – Belvedere Veterinary Center

Location: Baltimore, MD (just south of Towson)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an award‑winning small animal hospital with a strong team culture and loyal clients. Good match if you want part‑time clinical work, strong support staff, and no pressure to do procedures you’re not comfortable with.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—Baltimore healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.