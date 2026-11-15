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Baltimore
🏥 Baltimore Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
4 days ago
Baltimore’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and home health. Here are some of the best roles open now, from new grads to seasoned clinicians.
Pharmacy Intern P3
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Baltimore, MD (license requirements listed for Arkansas)
- Type: Internship, PRN – Saturdays 8:00am–12:00pm or as needed
- Salary: Not listed
Support inpatient pharmacists with dispensing, IV compounding, and medication distribution. Best for 3rd‑year pharmacy students looking for hospital experience.
Clinical Pharmacist – Sinai Hospital
- Employer: LifeBridge Health
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time (4 weekdays) with 3rd‑weekend rotation
- Salary: $55.25–$84.75/hour, based on experience
Work at a 483‑bed academic medical center in a highly collaborative inpatient role. You’ll verify orders, round with teams, and mentor techs, with a clinical career ladder, strong benefits, and tuition support.
Clinical Pharmacist
- Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Community‑focused role expanding primary care functions of pharmacists—vaccines, long‑acting HIV treatments, diabetes monitoring, and smoking cessation—within a mission‑driven HIV care organization.
Pharmacy Director – Practice Site
- Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead pharmacy operations as Pharmacist‑in‑Charge while still practicing clinically. Ideal if you want leadership plus patient care in an innovative, multi‑site HIV care setting.
Occupational Therapist – Hospital
- Employer: Ascension – Saint Agnes
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed; sign‑on bonus up to $7,500
Provide OT evaluations and treatments in an acute setting, oversee COTAs, and guide discharge planning. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits.
Occupational Therapist – Home Health Visits
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Baltimore City (office in Towson, MD)
- Type: Full-time, Home Health
- Pay: $53.00–$68.00 per point (per‑visit model)
See adult and geriatric clients in their homes across Baltimore City. Great if you like autonomy, one‑on‑one care, and a well‑known home health agency with career tracks and weekly pay.
Sports Physical Therapist – 1:1 Care
- Employer: True Sports Physical Therapy
- Location: Fells Point – Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact amount not listed)
Treat athletes and active adults in 45‑minute one‑on‑one sessions in a sports‑focused clinic with turf and performance space. Offers structured mentorship, CE support, and growth into leadership.
RN Clinical Nurse – Unit Based Per Diem
- Employer: MedStar Health
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Listed as Full-time, unit‑based per diem role
- Pay: $36.50–$60.34/hour
Provide relationship‑based inpatient nursing care from admission through discharge, using evidence‑based practice and acting as a patient advocate. Best for RNs with 1–2 years’ experience who want flexibility with big‑system resources.
In Suite Assistant 1 – MRI
- Employer: RadNet
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support MRI technologists and radiologists with patient prep, MRI safety, coil setup, and suite turnover. Good entry point if you have BLS, 1+ year in a medical setting, and MR assistant training.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,864/week
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: Approx. $2,864/week (includes taxable + stipends)
Travel role focused on cardiac echo in an acute setting. Comes with industry‑leading pay, housing and COL stipends, bonuses, and weekly health insurance options.
Travel Pediatric Echocardiography Technologist – $2,617/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Baltimore, MD – UMMC Downtown
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: Approx. $2,617/week (plus tax‑free stipends TBD)
Specialized pediatric cardiac sonography role at a major academic center. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, CE, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.
Assistant Professor – Nuclear Medicine Physician/Radiologist
- Employer: The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time, Faculty
- Salary: Range not specified; rank and pay commensurate with experience
Academic role in the Division of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, focusing on PET and theranostics plus clinical service, teaching, and research. Requires ABR and/or ABNM board certification.
Optometric Technician (Optometric Assistant)
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental & Vision
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour
Work in a pediatric vision practice, running pre‑tests, assisting during exams, helping kids pick frames, and handling front‑desk tasks. Good fit if you like working with children and want bonus potential and full benefits.
General Dentist – Full-time (Pediatric Focus)
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental and Vision
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $700–$1,000/day, plus signing bonus & relocation assistance
Provide preventive and restorative care for kids, with paid malpractice, CE stipend, and full benefits. Great if you enjoy pediatric dentistry and community impact.
Dentist – Part-time, Saturdays/PRN
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental and Orthodontics
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time (Mon/Fri/Sat) + PRN
- Pay: $700–$1,000/day
Similar pediatric‑focused role with flexible part‑time schedule, ideal if you want to supplement income or keep a lighter clinical load while still doing hands‑on dentistry with kids.
Dental Hygienist – Part-time
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $65–$75/hour
Provide hygiene care and oral health education for pediatric patients, with support staff and growth opportunities. Strong hourly rate plus PTO, holidays, and benefits eligibility.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental & Orthodontics
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$28/hour
Chairside assist for dentists and hygienists, take x‑rays, and keep ops running smoothly in a kid‑focused practice. Includes monthly bonus opportunities, PTO, and full benefits.
Orthodontic Assistant
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental & Orthodontics
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$28/hour + $1,000 sign‑on bonus
Assist with bands, bonding, archwires, and debonds while supporting kids and families through treatment. Great if you have radiology training, BLS, and some dental office experience.
Optometrist – Part-time, Saturdays/PRN
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental and Vision
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time (1–2 days/week and/or Saturdays/PRN)
- Pay: $500–$650/day
Provide comprehensive eye exams and treatment plans in a pediatric‑heavy practice, with a flexible schedule that pairs well with another job or family commitments.
Part-time Associate Veterinarian
- Employer: Suveto – Belvedere Veterinary Center
- Location: Baltimore, MD (just south of Towson)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join an award‑winning small animal hospital with a strong team culture and loyal clients. Good match if you want part‑time clinical work, strong support staff, and no pressure to do procedures you’re not comfortable with.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—Baltimore healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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