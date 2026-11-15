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Baltimore
🏭 Baltimore Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay
5 days ago
Baltimore’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with new plants coming online and long-time shops needing skilled people. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
CNC Machine Operator – Aerospace Components (Warker LLC)
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate and set up CNC machines to make aerospace parts, follow detailed process plans, and inspect finished pieces. Good fit if you know CNC setup, can read drawings, and care about accuracy and safety.
Plant Operations Manager – Large Food Manufacturer (DBF Recruiting LLC)
- Employer: DBF Recruiting LLC (for a food manufacturer)
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (regional relocation help available)
Lead a 1,000+ employee food plant, drive production planning and budgets, and push continuous improvement and safety. Best for someone with 10+ years in food plant management and USDA/FDA experience.
Mechanical Maintenance Technician – New Cable Plant (Hellenic Cables)
- Employer: Hellenic Cables
- Location: South Baltimore – Wagner’s Point
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $38.00 – $42.00 per hour + overtime
Keep brand-new production lines running at a state-of-the-art cable plant, handling mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic repairs and preventive maintenance. Includes paid training, healthcare, 401(k) with match, PTO, and work on cutting-edge equipment in a growing facility.
CNC Machine Operator – Aerospace Components (RG&T Solutions)
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run and set up CNC machines for aerospace work, verify setups, and document output and quality. Good match if you’re confident with CNC parameters, part inspection, and clear communication across shifts.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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