Baltimore’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with new plants coming online and long-time shops needing skilled people. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate and set up CNC machines to make aerospace parts, follow detailed process plans, and inspect finished pieces. Good fit if you know CNC setup, can read drawings, and care about accuracy and safety.

Employer: DBF Recruiting LLC (for a food manufacturer)

DBF Recruiting LLC (for a food manufacturer) Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (regional relocation help available)

Lead a 1,000+ employee food plant, drive production planning and budgets, and push continuous improvement and safety. Best for someone with 10+ years in food plant management and USDA/FDA experience.

Employer: Hellenic Cables

Location: South Baltimore – Wagner’s Point

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $38.00 – $42.00 per hour + overtime

Keep brand-new production lines running at a state-of-the-art cable plant, handling mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic repairs and preventive maintenance. Includes paid training, healthcare, 401(k) with match, PTO, and work on cutting-edge equipment in a growing facility.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and set up CNC machines for aerospace work, verify setups, and document output and quality. Good match if you’re confident with CNC parameters, part inspection, and clear communication across shifts.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.