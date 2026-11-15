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🤝 Baltimore Community & Social Services Jobs With Multiple Openings
Baltimore’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with strong demand in behavioral health, autism support, and hospital-based social work. If you like helping people through tough moments, this week has some solid options.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst
Employer: Jade ABA
Location: Baltimore, MD (plus other MD locations)
Type: Part-time (company also notes full-time options)
Salary: $90,000 – $115,000/year
BCBA role with flexible scheduling, hybrid options, and a strong focus on work–life balance. You’ll design and oversee ABA programs, supervise RBTs, and work closely with families in a supportive, growth-focused environment.
Non-Medical Care Manager
Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-line case management for people living with HIV, focused on housing, food, clothing, and access to care under the Ryan White program. Good fit if you have case management experience and want to help clients stay engaged in treatment and reach long-term health goals.
Residential Specialist Shift Leader
Employer: Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc. (CarePoint Response)
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, 7am–3pm, Monday–Friday
Salary: $19 – $22/hour
Lead a residential team in a behavioral health crisis setting, supporting daily operations and direct care. Great step-up role if you have 1–2 years in residential or behavioral health work and want leadership experience plus solid benefits and PTO.
Program Supervisor (Meaningful Day)
Employer: Itineris Baltimore
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: $53,352 – $58,968/year
Supervise DSPs and manage a caseload of autistic adults in community and vocational programs. This role blends case management, staff supervision, and program planning, with strong benefits, generous PTO, and mileage/cell phone support.
Social Worker
Employer: Johns Hopkins Hospital
Location: Baltimore, MD 21287
Type: Full-time, day shift
Salary: $32.40 – $53.48/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Hospital-based MSW role providing psychosocial assessments, care planning, and coordination with a multidisciplinary team. Comes with strong career growth options, a comprehensive benefits package, and the backing of a major health system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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