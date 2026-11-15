Baltimore’s maintenance scene is busy right now—especially in housing, healthcare, and food service. If you’re handy and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves, there are some solid full-time roles here.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour

Hands-on role keeping student housing apartments, grounds, and common areas in top shape. You’ll handle work orders, make-readies, basic repairs, and some on-call work, with strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses) and growth potential in a huge property company.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40–$44/hour

Lead the maintenance team for a student community—oversee work orders, make-readies, inspections, vendors, and safety. Good fit if you’ve got strong repair skills plus leadership experience and want higher pay and responsibility.

Employer: Morgan Properties

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27–$32/hour base, plus incentives

Apartment community role where you help lead the maintenance team, set on-call and work schedules, and troubleshoot HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and more. Comes with up to 50% rent discount, bonuses, PTO, and benefits—nice if you want leadership without being the top manager yet.

Employer: Opus (Envirotest)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $21/hour + full benefits

Field-style tech job maintaining and calibrating vehicle emissions testing equipment and lane systems. Good for someone comfortable with electrical/mechanical tools, lifting, driving between sites, and working fairly independently.

Employer: Capital Seaboard & G. Cefalu & Bro., Inc. (CGC Holdings, Inc) / The Chefs’ Warehouse

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$19/hour

Keep meat, seafood, and poultry processing areas clean, washed, and sanitized using wash systems and cleaning chemicals. Entry-level friendly (1–3 months experience), with weekly pay, benefits, PTO, and food discounts.

Employer: Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, MD

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44.39–$79.90/hour

Senior role leading the hospital’s electrical maintenance team—staffing, budgeting, compliance, and keeping power systems safe and reliable. Best for a highly experienced electrician (Master Electrician preferred) who’s ready for leadership in a healthcare setting with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.