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🔧 Baltimore Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Baltimore’s maintenance scene is busy right now—especially in housing, healthcare, and food service. If you’re handy and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves, there are some solid full-time roles here.
Service Technician – Student Living
Employer: Greystar
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $23–$26/hour
Hands-on role keeping student housing apartments, grounds, and common areas in top shape. You’ll handle work orders, make-readies, basic repairs, and some on-call work, with strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses) and growth potential in a huge property company.
Service Supervisor – Student Living
Employer: Greystar
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $40–$44/hour
Lead the maintenance team for a student community—oversee work orders, make-readies, inspections, vendors, and safety. Good fit if you’ve got strong repair skills plus leadership experience and want higher pay and responsibility.
Maintenance – Assistant Service Manager
Employer: Morgan Properties
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $27–$32/hour base, plus incentives
Apartment community role where you help lead the maintenance team, set on-call and work schedules, and troubleshoot HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and more. Comes with up to 50% rent discount, bonuses, PTO, and benefits—nice if you want leadership without being the top manager yet.
Maintenance Technician – Emissions Equipment
Employer: Opus (Envirotest)
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Pay: $21/hour + full benefits
Field-style tech job maintaining and calibrating vehicle emissions testing equipment and lane systems. Good for someone comfortable with electrical/mechanical tools, lifting, driving between sites, and working fairly independently.
Sanitation Worker – Processing Facility
Employer: Capital Seaboard & G. Cefalu & Bro., Inc. (CGC Holdings, Inc) / The Chefs’ Warehouse
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18–$19/hour
Keep meat, seafood, and poultry processing areas clean, washed, and sanitized using wash systems and cleaning chemicals. Entry-level friendly (1–3 months experience), with weekly pay, benefits, PTO, and food discounts.
Electrical Maintenance Manager – Hospital
Employer: Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $44.39–$79.90/hour
Senior role leading the hospital’s electrical maintenance team—staffing, budgeting, compliance, and keeping power systems safe and reliable. Best for a highly experienced electrician (Master Electrician preferred) who’s ready for leadership in a healthcare setting with strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.