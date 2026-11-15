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Baltimore
👔 Baltimore MD Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Baltimore’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, healthcare, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options worth a look.
General Manager – Laundry Capital
- Employer: Laundry Capital Co. LLC
- Location: Gwynn Oak, MD (7017 Liberty Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$65,000/year
Lead a high-volume laundromat “super store,” running daily operations, staff, scheduling, and store profitability. Good fit if you have 3+ years retail sales and 2+ years leading a team, and like a hands-on, customer-facing role with bonus potential and benefits.
Assistant Community Manager – Student Living
- Employer: Greystar
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Pay: $30–$32/hour
Support a student housing community by handling rent collection, reporting, invoices, and resident issues, and step in for the Community Manager when needed. Great for someone with 1–3 years in property management or residence life and strong Yardi/OneSite skills.
ServiceNow (SHIELD) Manager / Technical PM
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Federal practice)
- Type: Part-time
Manage Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow Shield Federal Operations platform. You’ll run sprints, coordinate developers and contractors, and keep releases on track—ideal if you have 5+ years technical project management/Scrum experience and solid ServiceNow exposure.
Senior Project Controls Manager
- Employer: Amentum
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000–$135,000/year
Own project controls (schedule, cost, risk) for secure defense and government projects across CONUS/OCONUS. Requires Active Secret clearance, 10+ years project controls in secure environments, and deep Primavera P6/MS Project skills.
Electrical Construction Associate Project Manager
- Employer: ArchKey Solutions
- Location: Baltimore, MD (office-based with travel)
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level/early-career role supporting large electrical construction projects with scheduling, purchasing, and coordination. Best for someone with a related bachelor’s degree and 0–1 year of construction or project experience who wants a PM career path.
Executive Director of Clinical Healthcare Operations
- Employer: Enterprise Management Solutions, LLC
- Location: 3310 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8–5, ~50% travel)
- Pay Range: $28–$48/hour
High-level role overseeing multi-site healthcare and behavioral health operations, compliance, staffing, and workflows. Requires a Master’s in a health/behavioral/business field and 5+ years healthcare operations plus 3+ years leadership.
Project Coordinator / Construction Project Engineer
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Baltimore, MD (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year
Support commercial construction projects (schools, public buildings, hospitals) with submittals, documentation, Procore, and closeout. Great stepping stone into project management with 401k match, full healthcare, PTO; closes Nov 27, 2026.
Senior Project Manager – Owner’s Rep (Defense Manufacturing)
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for national owner’s rep)
- Location: Baltimore, MD (local $500M+ facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Base: Up to ~$190,000/year (DOE)
Act as owner’s rep on a major defense manufacturing facility, managing budgets, schedules, and stakeholders. Best for 10+ years commercial construction PM with strong industrial/manufacturing/MEP-heavy experience.
U-Haul Moving Center General Manager
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
Run a busy moving and storage center—hire and mentor staff, manage P&L, fleet, and inventory. Includes paid working interviews, hiring bonuses, medical, 401(k), ESOP, and tuition help. Needs 1–3 years management with P&L responsibility.
Center Operations Manager 2
- Employer: Octapharma Plasma, Inc.
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $32.75–$54.59/hour + up to 11.5% bonus
Lead daily operations at a plasma donor center, focusing on regulatory compliance, safety, quality, staff management, and donor experience. Good for leaders with 1–3 years people/operations management in a regulated or healthcare-like setting.
Managing Director – Federal Government Consulting
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Federal practice)
- Type: Full-time
Senior-level role leading federal supply chain/procurement/operations transformations, business development, and C-level relationships. Requires 15+ years federal consulting, strong BD track record, US citizenship, and ability to obtain clearance.
Engineering Program Manager – Nacelle & Engine Build-Up
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
Lead engineering programs for nacelle and engine build-up, managing budgets, technical deliverables, and certification while coordinating across customers, suppliers, and internal teams. Suits experienced engineering leaders with strong program and risk management skills.
Reconstruction Coordinator Manager
- Employer: Thomasville Restoration
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000–$85,000/year
Lead the coordination team for reconstruction and roofing claims, owning intake, call management, scheduling, and KPI performance. Great if you have restoration industry experience, strong people leadership, and love building tight communication workflows.
Production Manager – Specialty Services Division
- Employer: Thomasville Restoration
- Location: Baltimore, MD (overseeing Williamsburg, VA field ops)
- Type: Full-time
Oversee field operations for fire, smoke, and contents jobs, leading supervisors and techs, managing quality, scheduling, storage, and fleet compliance. Needs 5+ years restoration experience and proven leadership across multiple crews.
Project Manager – Industrial Construction
- Employer: Classic Industrial Services, Inc.
- Location: Baltimore, MD (with site travel)
- Type: Full-time
Manage industrial projects (insulation, scaffolding, siding, refractory) from scope and scheduling to budget, safety, and closeout. Looking for 3–5 years PM experience (industrial/commercial preferred) and offers health & dental, 401(k) with contribution, profit sharing, PTO, and holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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