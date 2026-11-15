Baltimore’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, healthcare, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options worth a look.

Employer: Laundry Capital Co. LLC

Laundry Capital Co. LLC Location: Gwynn Oak, MD (7017 Liberty Rd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$65,000/year

Lead a high-volume laundromat “super store,” running daily operations, staff, scheduling, and store profitability. Good fit if you have 3+ years retail sales and 2+ years leading a team, and like a hands-on, customer-facing role with bonus potential and benefits.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $30–$32/hour

Support a student housing community by handling rent collection, reporting, invoices, and resident issues, and step in for the Community Manager when needed. Great for someone with 1–3 years in property management or residence life and strong Yardi/OneSite skills.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Baltimore, MD (Federal practice)

Type: Part-time

Manage Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow Shield Federal Operations platform. You’ll run sprints, coordinate developers and contractors, and keep releases on track—ideal if you have 5+ years technical project management/Scrum experience and solid ServiceNow exposure.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$135,000/year

Own project controls (schedule, cost, risk) for secure defense and government projects across CONUS/OCONUS. Requires Active Secret clearance, 10+ years project controls in secure environments, and deep Primavera P6/MS Project skills.

Employer: ArchKey Solutions

Location: Baltimore, MD (office-based with travel)

Type: Full-time

Entry-level/early-career role supporting large electrical construction projects with scheduling, purchasing, and coordination. Best for someone with a related bachelor’s degree and 0–1 year of construction or project experience who wants a PM career path.

Employer: Enterprise Management Solutions, LLC

Location: 3310 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8–5, ~50% travel)

Pay Range: $28–$48/hour

High-level role overseeing multi-site healthcare and behavioral health operations, compliance, staffing, and workflows. Requires a Master’s in a health/behavioral/business field and 5+ years healthcare operations plus 3+ years leadership.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Baltimore, MD (onsite)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year

Support commercial construction projects (schools, public buildings, hospitals) with submittals, documentation, Procore, and closeout. Great stepping stone into project management with 401k match, full healthcare, PTO; closes Nov 27, 2026.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for national owner’s rep)

Location: Baltimore, MD (local $500M+ facility)

Type: Full-time

Base: Up to ~$190,000/year (DOE)

Act as owner’s rep on a major defense manufacturing facility, managing budgets, schedules, and stakeholders. Best for 10+ years commercial construction PM with strong industrial/manufacturing/MEP-heavy experience.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Run a busy moving and storage center—hire and mentor staff, manage P&L, fleet, and inventory. Includes paid working interviews, hiring bonuses, medical, 401(k), ESOP, and tuition help. Needs 1–3 years management with P&L responsibility.

Employer: Octapharma Plasma, Inc.

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $32.75–$54.59/hour + up to 11.5% bonus

Lead daily operations at a plasma donor center, focusing on regulatory compliance, safety, quality, staff management, and donor experience. Good for leaders with 1–3 years people/operations management in a regulated or healthcare-like setting.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Baltimore, MD (Federal practice)

Type: Full-time

Senior-level role leading federal supply chain/procurement/operations transformations, business development, and C-level relationships. Requires 15+ years federal consulting, strong BD track record, US citizenship, and ability to obtain clearance.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Lead engineering programs for nacelle and engine build-up, managing budgets, technical deliverables, and certification while coordinating across customers, suppliers, and internal teams. Suits experienced engineering leaders with strong program and risk management skills.

Employer: Thomasville Restoration

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$85,000/year

Lead the coordination team for reconstruction and roofing claims, owning intake, call management, scheduling, and KPI performance. Great if you have restoration industry experience, strong people leadership, and love building tight communication workflows.

Employer: Thomasville Restoration

Location: Baltimore, MD (overseeing Williamsburg, VA field ops)

Type: Full-time

Oversee field operations for fire, smoke, and contents jobs, leading supervisors and techs, managing quality, scheduling, storage, and fleet compliance. Needs 5+ years restoration experience and proven leadership across multiple crews.

Employer: Classic Industrial Services, Inc.

Location: Baltimore, MD (with site travel)

Type: Full-time

Manage industrial projects (insulation, scaffolding, siding, refractory) from scope and scheduling to budget, safety, and closeout. Looking for 3–5 years PM experience (industrial/commercial preferred) and offers health & dental, 401(k) with contribution, profit sharing, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.