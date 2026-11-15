Baltimore’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hands-on warehouse work to high-level consulting. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping goods moving and operations tight.

Employer: KCI, LLC

KCI, LLC Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll receive, organize, and track materials, tools, and equipment in warehouses and laydown yards. Good fit if you like staying organized, doing inventory counts, helping with loading/unloading trucks, and keeping a clean, safe work area while supporting active construction projects.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600 – $338,300 + possible annual incentive

+ possible annual incentive Application deadline: 2/25/2027

Senior leadership role helping big clients design and implement advanced Warehouse Management Systems (Manhattan, BlueYonder). You’ll lead teams, shape supply chain strategy, drive WMS projects, and work in a consulting environment, ideal if you have deep warehousing/WMS experience and enjoy client-facing work.

Employer: Lineage

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,500 – $123,300

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations including budgeting, labor planning, safety, and KPIs in a cold/dry storage setting. Great if you have 5+ years warehouse management, know WMS systems, and want to manage a team while improving processes and partnering with sales, inventory, and support teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.