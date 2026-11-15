Baltimore’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options in city government, federal service, and private practice. Here are several solid roles if you like rules, details, and helping systems run fairly.

Employer: City of Baltimore – Department of Housing & Community Development

City of Baltimore – Department of Housing & Community Development Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, non-civil service

Salary: $67,687 – $117,791/year (hiring range $67,687 – $97,739/year)

Work in the City’s Environmental Law group, defending the Department of Public Works and advising on stormwater, erosion, and other environmental issues. You’ll try cases in state courts, handle claims and litigation, and give legal guidance to city agencies and residents.

Good fit if: You’re a Maryland-barred attorney with 1–3 years of trial, legal writing, or municipal law experience and want courtroom time plus public-impact work.

Employer: Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) – U.S. Federal Government

– U.S. Federal Government Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, federal

Salary: Not listed (GS-05 to GS-09 level; federal pay scale)

Help keep the food supply safe by inspecting meat and poultry plants, checking HACCP and sanitation plans, and documenting non-compliance. This role is hands-on in a plant setting and includes federal benefits, training, and potential sign-on and referral bonuses.

Good fit if: You have experience or education in food safety, biology, or related sciences, can handle physical work in an industrial setting, and want a stable federal career.

Employer: W3Global (recruiting for a 100+ year-old Baltimore law firm)

(recruiting for a 100+ year-old Baltimore law firm) Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a long-established Estates and Trusts practice with probate filings, estate inventories, tax-related documents, and client communication from opening through closing of estates. You’ll keep cases organized, track deadlines, and help prepare estate and gift tax and fiduciary income tax returns.

Good fit if: You have prior probate/estate administration experience, strong court-filing skills, and like detailed, steady casework.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.