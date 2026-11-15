Baltimore’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from plant automation to federal ship design. If you’ve got technical skills and want stable, well-paid work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pennoni

Pennoni Location: Baltimore, MD (with work tied to DC and Mid-Atlantic agencies)

(with work tied to DC and Mid-Atlantic agencies) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on highway and railroad bridges, culverts, retaining walls, and sign structures for major transportation agencies. Great fit if you have 4+ years of bridge inspection, your EIT, and want a mix of design, NBIS inspections, and technical report writing.

Employer: Piper Companies

Location: Baltimore County, MD (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Designer: $80K–$95K, Senior: $100K–$130K

Support mission-critical and data center facilities, keeping building systems running 24/7. Ideal if you have 3–4+ years in electrical engineering, like hands-on infrastructure work, and want a hybrid schedule with clear growth from Designer to Senior.

Employer: Hellenic Cables

Location: South Baltimore (Wagner’s Point)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $40–$44/hour + overtime

Help launch a brand-new, state-of-the-art cable plant, working on PLCs, drives, industrial networks, and 480V power systems. Great for techs with 2+ years industrial electrical maintenance who want 24/7 plant work, paid training, and strong benefits from day one.

Employer: THOR Solutions, LLC

Location: USCG SFLC, Baltimore, MD (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80K–$110K

Support the U.S. Coast Guard ship design team, focusing on auxiliary and piping systems, machinery integration, and shipboard equipment. Best for engineers with 3–5 years marine/mechanical experience who can qualify for a Secret clearance and like a mix of design work and occasional ship checks.

Employer: Axillon Aerospace

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time (salary not listed)

Design and test advanced antennas and radomes for electronic warfare using tools like Ansys HFSS, working closely with manufacturing and customers. A strong match if you have 5+ years RF/antenna experience and can obtain (or already hold) a Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting shows related roles or levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.