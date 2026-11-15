Baltimore’s hospitality scene is busy again, and local hotels and hospitals are staffing up. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $10/hour

Mix drinks, keep the bar stocked, and take great care of guests at Poets Modern Cocktail & Eats. You’ll handle cash, know drink recipes and garnishes, and get formal liquor liability training within 30 days.

Employer: LifeBridge Health – Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Other (Union role)

Pay: $17.00/hour

Sign-on bonus: $1,000

Cook meals for patients, staff, and visitors in a large hospital kitchen, following set menus and recipes. This role offers union pay, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO), and steady hours in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Baltimore Management Hospitality Group

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead daily hotel operations across different properties, stepping in where management support is needed. You’ll guide front desk and sales teams, focus on guest satisfaction and revenue, and have a clear path for growth, plus hotel discounts and paid vacation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.