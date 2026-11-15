Baltimore has a nice mix of admin roles right now, from entry-level front desk to higher-paying coordinator spots. Good options here if you like keeping offices, clinics, or programs running smoothly.

Employer: RELI Group, Inc.

RELI Group, Inc. Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Type: Volunteer / Internship

Salary: Not listed

Gain hands-on experience in healthcare operations doing data entry, research, reports, and general admin support for a government-focused consulting firm. Good fit if you’re early in your career and want real project work plus mentorship.

Employer: Robert Half (local government client)

(local government client) Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Support a local government office with scanning, records prep, Excel trackers, and filing. Great if you’re organized, like structure, and want office experience with benefits available to temps.

Employer: Opensity Solutions

Location: Baltimore, MD (multiple client sites, downtown)

Baltimore, MD (multiple client sites, downtown) Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Client-facing role covering mailroom, copy/print, reception, hospitality, and facilities support. Good for someone who likes variety, can be on their feet, and wants solid benefits and growth in a professional office setting.

Employer: Opus / Envirotest

Location: Baltimore, MD (HQ, on-site)

Baltimore, MD (HQ, on-site) Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: $23.00–$25.00/hour + full benefits & 401(k) match

Front-desk and admin role supporting multiple departments—phones, mail/UPS/FedEx, basic accounting tasks, expense reports, and event support. Nice mix of reception and back-office work with strong benefits.

Employer: Harlem Children’s Zone (William Julius Wilson Institute)

(William Julius Wilson Institute) Location: Baltimore, MD (on-site, Mon–Fri)

Baltimore, MD (on-site, Mon–Fri) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year

High-responsibility admin role supporting a national anti-poverty initiative—calendar management, meetings/events, contracts and invoices, and project coordination. Best for someone with 5+ years admin experience who wants mission-driven work and strong benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Baltimore, MD (in person)

Baltimore, MD (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.92–$33.01/hour

Front desk role greeting clients, answering phones, and handling daily admin tasks. Good if you have solid office and computer skills and want higher hourly pay plus benefits like 401(k), dental, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Transformation Healthcare Inc.

Location: Baltimore, MD (in person)

Baltimore, MD (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Busy front-desk scheduling role for a behavioral health provider—filling openings, booking new admissions, managing records, and lots of client outreach. Strong fit if you’re organized, like phones and calendars, and want healthcare admin experience with robust benefits.

Employer: Hope Alive Care Services

Location: Baltimore, MD (in person)

Baltimore, MD (in person) Type: Not specified (on-site role)

Not specified (on-site role) Salary: $15.00–$17.00/hour

Medical front desk role handling patient check-in, scheduling, phones, records, and some billing using ICANOTES. Great entry into medical admin if you’re friendly, detail-oriented, and comfortable learning clinic software.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.