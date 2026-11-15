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Baltimore
📋 Baltimore Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Baltimore has a nice mix of admin roles right now, from entry-level front desk to higher-paying coordinator spots. Good options here if you like keeping offices, clinics, or programs running smoothly.
Program Operations Intern (Healthcare)
- Employer: RELI Group, Inc.
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Volunteer / Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Gain hands-on experience in healthcare operations doing data entry, research, reports, and general admin support for a government-focused consulting firm. Good fit if you’re early in your career and want real project work plus mentorship.
Office Services Support Clerk (Gov’t Office)
- Employer: Robert Half (local government client)
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Support a local government office with scanning, records prep, Excel trackers, and filing. Great if you’re organized, like structure, and want office experience with benefits available to temps.
FAST Service Specialist
- Employer: Opensity Solutions
- Location: Baltimore, MD (multiple client sites, downtown)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.00–$21.00/hour
Client-facing role covering mailroom, copy/print, reception, hospitality, and facilities support. Good for someone who likes variety, can be on their feet, and wants solid benefits and growth in a professional office setting.
Administrative Assistant (Vehicle Emissions HQ)
- Employer: Opus / Envirotest
- Location: Baltimore, MD (HQ, on-site)
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Salary: $23.00–$25.00/hour + full benefits & 401(k) match
Front-desk and admin role supporting multiple departments—phones, mail/UPS/FedEx, basic accounting tasks, expense reports, and event support. Nice mix of reception and back-office work with strong benefits.
Administrative Coordinator – National Impact
- Employer: Harlem Children’s Zone (William Julius Wilson Institute)
- Location: Baltimore, MD (on-site, Mon–Fri)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year
High-responsibility admin role supporting a national anti-poverty initiative—calendar management, meetings/events, contracts and invoices, and project coordination. Best for someone with 5+ years admin experience who wants mission-driven work and strong benefits.
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Baltimore, MD (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $27.92–$33.01/hour
Front desk role greeting clients, answering phones, and handling daily admin tasks. Good if you have solid office and computer skills and want higher hourly pay plus benefits like 401(k), dental, and a flexible schedule.
Admissions and Scheduling Coordinator (Healthcare)
- Employer: Transformation Healthcare Inc.
- Location: Baltimore, MD (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.00–$20.00/hour
Busy front-desk scheduling role for a behavioral health provider—filling openings, booking new admissions, managing records, and lots of client outreach. Strong fit if you’re organized, like phones and calendars, and want healthcare admin experience with robust benefits.
Receptionist/Front Desk – Medical Office
- Employer: Hope Alive Care Services
- Location: Baltimore, MD (in person)
- Type: Not specified (on-site role)
- Salary: $15.00–$17.00/hour
Medical front desk role handling patient check-in, scheduling, phones, records, and some billing using ICANOTES. Great entry into medical admin if you’re friendly, detail-oriented, and comfortable learning clinic software.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can grow into the role.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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