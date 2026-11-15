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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Baltimore Right Now
Baltimore neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home decor to moving boxes. If you see something you need, reach out fast before it’s gone.
Decorative Fall Pumpkins, Straw Bale and Fall Flower
Item: Decorative fall pumpkins, straw bale, and fall flower (beautiful seasonal decor)
Condition: Used, being cleared out for Christmas decor
Location: Violetville, Baltimore, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you want to decorate for Thanksgiving or add a cozy fall look to your porch or yard. The poster asks for ASAP pickup and notes it will be tossed out for the deer if not claimed.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture
Item: Ceiling fan with wooden blades and integrated light fixture
Condition: Works fine; owner just wanted a different style. Disassembled with all parts and a remote included
Size: About 50" with blades
Location: Franklintown, Baltimore, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for a bedroom, living room, or office if you’re comfortable installing a ceiling fan yourself.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Large Ornate Wall Mirror
Item: Large wall mirror with decorative gold frame
Condition: Described as elegant; no damage details given
Location: Violetville, Baltimore, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice statement piece for an entryway, bedroom, or over a dresser. You may want a car with enough space and help to carry it, since it’s large.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Dog
Item: Dog (Lab / Rottweiler / Catahoula mix)
Location: Hampden North, Baltimore, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Mixed-breed dog listed as free. If you’re interested, please be sure you’re ready for a long-term commitment, and ask the poster about age, temperament, vaccines, and any special needs.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Treadmill for Sale
Item: Used treadmill (listed as free)
Condition: Works usually, but programs don’t work. Offered free, heavy, and as is. Owner suggests it may be best for scrap
Pickup: You haul, first come, first serve
Location: Elmwood, Baltimore, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Could be useful if you want parts, scrap metal, or a basic walking belt and don’t mind the broken programs.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Cardboard Boxes
Item: Assorted cardboard boxes
Details: Various sizes from The Home Depot and other brands
Location: Lake Evesham, Baltimore, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for moving, storage, or shipping. Since there are multiple sizes, you can likely grab a mix to suit your needs.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Baltimore tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.