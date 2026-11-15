Baltimore neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home decor to moving boxes. If you see something you need, reach out fast before it’s gone.

Item: Decorative fall pumpkins, straw bale, and fall flower (beautiful seasonal decor)

Condition: Used, being cleared out for Christmas decor

Location: Violetville, Baltimore, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you want to decorate for Thanksgiving or add a cozy fall look to your porch or yard. The poster asks for ASAP pickup and notes it will be tossed out for the deer if not claimed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Ceiling fan with wooden blades and integrated light fixture

Condition: Works fine; owner just wanted a different style. Disassembled with all parts and a remote included

Size: About 50" with blades

Location: Franklintown, Baltimore, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for a bedroom, living room, or office if you’re comfortable installing a ceiling fan yourself.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large wall mirror with decorative gold frame

Condition: Described as elegant; no damage details given

Location: Violetville, Baltimore, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice statement piece for an entryway, bedroom, or over a dresser. You may want a car with enough space and help to carry it, since it’s large.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dog (Lab / Rottweiler / Catahoula mix)

Location: Hampden North, Baltimore, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Mixed-breed dog listed as free. If you’re interested, please be sure you’re ready for a long-term commitment, and ask the poster about age, temperament, vaccines, and any special needs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Used treadmill (listed as free)

Condition: Works usually, but programs don’t work. Offered free, heavy, and as is. Owner suggests it may be best for scrap

Pickup: You haul, first come, first serve

Location: Elmwood, Baltimore, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Could be useful if you want parts, scrap metal, or a basic walking belt and don’t mind the broken programs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted cardboard boxes

Details: Various sizes from The Home Depot and other brands

Location: Lake Evesham, Baltimore, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for moving, storage, or shipping. Since there are multiple sizes, you can likely grab a mix to suit your needs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Baltimore tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.