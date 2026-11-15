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Baltimore
📅 Free Family & Frequencies music day at local museum
4 days ago
📅 Free family music day at Jewish Museum of Maryland
Bring the family out for Family & Frequencies at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.
On Sunday, November 15, from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, the museum is offering free admission with:
- Time in the recording studio to make your own CD with friends and family
- Crafting activities in the Arcade
- A live jam session to listen along to
No registration is required — just drop in anytime during open hours between 10 AM and 4 PM.
More Info: Family & Frequencies - Discover Baltimore County
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