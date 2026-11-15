📅 Free family music day at Jewish Museum of Maryland

Bring the family out for Family & Frequencies at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.

On Sunday, November 15, from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, the museum is offering free admission with:

Time in the recording studio to make your own CD with friends and family

to make your own with friends and family Crafting activities in the Arcade

in the Arcade A live jam session to listen along to

No registration is required — just drop in anytime during open hours between 10 AM and 4 PM.