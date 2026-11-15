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📅 Hélène Grimaud piano concert at Shriver Hall, Nov 14
📅 World-class piano in Baltimore: Hélène Grimaud
French pianist Hélène Grimaud will perform in Baltimore on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 5:30–7:00 pm at Shriver Hall, 3400 North Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218.
Tickets are $50.
She’ll play two major works:
- Beethoven: Sonata No. 32 in C minor, Op. 111
- Schubert: Sonata in B-flat major, D. 960
Grimaud is known for performances that are described as bold, daring, and deeply personal. This is her first return to Baltimore in 10 years, so it’s a special chance for classical music fans.
If you enjoy piano or want a thoughtful night out, you can purchase tickets and head to Shriver Hall for the concert.
More Info: Hélène Grimaud, piano - Discover Baltimore County
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