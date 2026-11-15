📅 World-class piano in Baltimore: Hélène Grimaud

French pianist Hélène Grimaud will perform in Baltimore on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 5:30–7:00 pm at Shriver Hall, 3400 North Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218.

Tickets are $50.

She’ll play two major works:

Beethoven: Sonata No. 32 in C minor, Op. 111

Schubert: Sonata in B-flat major, D. 960

Grimaud is known for performances that are described as bold, daring, and deeply personal. This is her first return to Baltimore in 10 years, so it’s a special chance for classical music fans.

If you enjoy piano or want a thoughtful night out, you can purchase tickets and head to Shriver Hall for the concert.