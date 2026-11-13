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Baltimore
First hard freeze and heavy frost possible soon
11 days ago
The first likely hard freeze and heavy frost is possible in some suburban communities, with a heavy frost also possible in Baltimore on a few mornings before a warmup begins by midweek. Residents in Baltimore and nearby suburbs should be prepared for very cold early mornings before temperatures rise later in the week. More information: https://t.co/Om1FgIr6Bf
This content is adapted from materials provided by WJZ | CBS Baltimore
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