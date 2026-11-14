Baltimore has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each pup below has their own story and is waiting for someone to give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Baltimore, MD)

About Denim:

Denim is a sweet, friendly, and extremely playful young Pit Bull Terrier with a big heart. He’s high-energy, affectionate, and full of personality. He loves attention, playtime, and being with his family. Denim is very loyal and a bit overprotective, with a strong instinct to watch over his people. Despite his size, he still thinks he’s a tiny puppy and loves cuddles and staying close to his favorite humans. A goofy, lovable sweetheart with a protective side.

👉 Meet Denim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS)

About Jasmine:

Jasmine is new to BARCS, and the team is still getting to know him. More details will be added soon, but you can visit the shelter now to meet him in person and see if he’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS)

About Magma:

Magma is also new at BARCS, and staff are still learning about her personality. If you’d like to be part of her next chapter, stop by the shelter and say hello.

👉 Meet Magma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd/Hound mix (Shepherd, unknown type mix)

Shepherd/Hound mix (Shepherd, unknown type mix) Age: Young (about 2–3 years)

Young (about 2–3 years) Weight: About 50 lbs

About 50 lbs Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Baltimore, MD)

About Yara:

Yara greets her favorite people with a happy “rwrr rwrr” and loves to lean in for lots of pets. She is:

House-trained and crate-trained

Professionally trained (sit, down, come, drop it, place, heel)

(sit, down, come, drop it, place, heel) A nice loose-leash walker

Good with other dogs and naps calmly in her crate when you’re out

and naps calmly in her crate when you’re out Spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and does great at the vet

Yara enjoys tug, chasing balls, and long walks. She’d do especially well with an active adult home that can keep her mind and body busy.

👉 Meet Yara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: TimTam 2 (Zeus)

TimTam 2 (Zeus) Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Shelter: Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS)

About TimTam 2 (Zeus):

TimTam 2 (Zeus) is new at BARCS, and staff are still getting to know him. Visit the shelter to meet him and see if he’s the right fit for your family.

👉 Meet TimTam 2 (Zeus) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS)

About Nattie:

Nattie is new here, and the BARCS team is still learning about her. If you’re open to meeting a dog whose personality is still unfolding, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Nattie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Gray or Silver

White with Gray or Silver Shelter: Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS)

About Lux:

Lux is a young pup who is new to BARCS. Staff are still getting to know her, but you can visit now to meet her and see if she’s the puppy you’ve been waiting for.

👉 Meet Lux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: The Maryland SPCA

Phone: (410) 235-8826

About Wiggles:

Wiggles got his name because he wiggles with joy whenever he meets people. He was found as a stray, so his past is unknown, but staff have learned that he:

Knows some commands

Has had positive interactions with other dogs

Is house-trained and crate-trained

Is an easy walker on leash

If you’re looking for an enthusiastic, wiggly friend, Wiggles may be your guy.

👉 Meet Wiggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: The Maryland SPCA

Phone: (410) 235-8826

About Casserole:

Casserole had a rough start—he was found abandoned on the MD SPCA property inside a crate. He can be a little shy at first, but once he has time to settle and realize he’s safe, he warms up quickly. With patience and kindness, his personality starts to shine, and he’s ready to build a special bond with his new family. He’s looking for a home where he can feel safe, comfortable, and truly “home” at last.

👉 Meet Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS)

About Starforce:

Starforce is new at BARCS, and staff are still getting to know her. If you’d like to meet a young brindle beauty and help her shine, stop by the shelter.

👉 Meet Starforce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Chiquita (Ciroc)

Chiquita (Ciroc) Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS)

About Chiquita:

Chiquita is new to BARCS, but she’s already making a big impression. She may seem a little shy at first, yet once she’s out of her kennel, her true personality shines:

She becomes wiggly and affectionate

She’s eager to make new friends

She loves to explore and sniff on walks or in the play yard

on walks or in the play yard She especially enjoys under-the-chin scratches

If you’re looking for a gentle dog who just needs a little time to open up, Chiquita could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Chiquita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Baltimore, MD, please consider visiting BARCS, The Maryland SPCA, or contacting the private owners listed to meet these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.