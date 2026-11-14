Baltimore’s transportation scene is busy right now—good news if you like being on the move or working around trucks and heavy equipment. Here are several solid options, from entry-level driving to skilled diesel tech work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $42,700 – $79,300/year

This role supports Lockheed Martin’s corporate flight department—fueling, towing, and servicing aircraft and keeping hangars clean and safe. Great fit if you like aviation, can work flexible shifts (including weekends), and want strong benefits and training.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3 pm–11 pm)

Full-time, 2nd shift (3 pm–11 pm) Pay: $24/hour + $1.75 SD pay

Move trailers, tankers, and roll-off cans around the yard and docks, keeping everything organized and safe. Good for someone with yard/warehouse or truck experience who wants steady hours, benefits after 30 days, and room to grow.

Employer: Clearsite Industrial Services

Location: Baltimore, MD (travel to job sites)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $36.43/hour

Run hydrovac trucks for safe digging around underground utilities, plus cleaning and light maintenance. Best for CDL drivers with tanker endorsement who don’t mind outdoor work, travel, and physical labor.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $205/day

Drive rear-load and other garbage trucks on set routes, collect solid waste, and keep neighborhoods clean. Good match if you have commercial truck skills, can handle heavy lifting, and want health, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: F&ZSHAMS Inc.

Location: Baltimore, MD / Edgemere terminal

Type: Full-time, on the road

Full-time, on the road Pay: $800–$900/week

Deliver FedEx Ground packages using a company vehicle—no CDL needed. Great if you’re 21+, can pass background and drug screens, like working solo, and want weekly pay, PTO, 401(k), and stop bonuses.

Employer: MileOne Autogroup – Heritage Toyota Owings Mills

Location: Baltimore, MD (Zip 21117)

Type: On-call / flexible hours (listed as full-time)

On-call / flexible hours (listed as full-time) Pay: $15–$17/hour

Pick up and deliver vehicles between dealerships across the Mid-Atlantic. Nice entry point into the auto world if you’re 18+, have a clean license, and want flexible hours in a busy dealership setting.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Baltimore, MD 21224

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:00 pm–10:30 pm), Mon–Fri

Full-time, 2nd shift (2:00 pm–10:30 pm), Mon–Fri Pay: $27/hour

Work on heavy-duty diesel vehicles with Ryder’s tools and training, plus bonuses for ASE certifications and quarterly performance. Good for techs with some diesel/auto experience who want steady hours, strong benefits, and a clear growth path.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: About $17/hour including tips

Park and retrieve customer vehicles, explain rates, and give friendly service at busy parking locations. Ideal if you’re people-focused, have a valid license, can be on your feet, and like the idea of hourly pay plus tips.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.