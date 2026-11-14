Baltimore’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hands-on warehouse work to high-level consulting. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Kelso Building Services (Kelso Industries)

Kelso Building Services (Kelso Industries) Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$60,000/year

Lead a small team and run warehouse and yard operations for HVAC and electrical materials. Good fit if you like a mix of physical work and leadership, with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and room to grow in a large national portfolio.

Note: This role also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $116,200–$229,100/year

Application deadline: 2/14/2027

Senior consulting role helping big clients redesign their supply chain networks using modeling tools, analytics, and digital tech. Ideal if you have 5+ years in supply chain strategy/network design and want client-facing work with up to 50% travel.

Employer: Deloitte – Government & Public Services

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $78,700–$155,000/year

Application deadline: 12/01/2026

Consulting role focused on healthcare supply chain, spend analysis, and data analytics (Power BI, SQL, Python, Excel). Great if you have 2+ years in healthcare supply chain and want to work on federal/public sector transformation projects with light travel.

Employer: Infosoft, Inc. (supporting a large aerospace manufacturer)

(supporting a large aerospace manufacturer) Location: Baltimore, MD (Troy Hill Campus / Elkridge area)

Type: Full-time, 12-month contract

Pay: $29/hour

Support receiving and inventory control for aerospace materials using systems like SAP/GOLD. Good match if you have 2+ years in warehouse/logistics, are comfortable with computers, and like detailed inventory work in a structured environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight while it’s fresh. Baltimore’s logistics jobs are moving fast, and a quick application can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.