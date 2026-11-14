Baltimore’s research scene is busy right now, from brain science to gene therapy to public health. If you’re into lab work, data, or clinical studies, there’s a mix of hands-on and remote roles open.

Employer: Lieber Institute for Brain Development (Hwang Lab)

Lieber Institute for Brain Development (Hwang Lab) Location: Baltimore, MD (JHMI/Bioscience Park)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $63,480 – $77,076 (NIH NRSA scale, based on experience)

Lead molecular biology and RNA genomics projects on psychiatric and neurological disorders, working closely with computational biologists. Great fit if you have a PhD in molecular neurobiology, strong neuronal cell culture skills, and want your work tied directly to new therapeutic strategies.

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore – School of Medicine

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, faculty (Assistant Professor or higher)

Full-time, faculty (Assistant Professor or higher) Salary: Range based on rank and years in rank (contact department for details)

Faculty role for researchers in basic, translational, or clinical anesthesiology research with a strong scholarly record. Comes with UMSOM faculty benefits, generous leave, retirement program, and tuition remission for you and dependents.

Employer: Catalent

Location: Baltimore, MD – UMD BioPark

Type: Full-time, onsite (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Full-time, onsite (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm) Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 + bonus

Hands-on downstream process development for viral vectors (AAV, vaccines, oncolytic therapies), from bench to pilot scale and tech transfer. Ideal if you have 1+ year in biologics purification (chromatography, filtration) and want clear growth paths plus day-one medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: Johns Hopkins University – Whiting School of Engineering

Location: Homewood Campus, Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time (M–F, 37.5 hrs)

Full-time (M–F, 37.5 hrs) Salary: $18.71 – $32.69/hour (commensurate with experience)

Split your time between managing mouse colonies and performing mouse surgeries for blood collection in the Elisseeff Lab. Great next step if you have a BS in Biology/Chemistry or related field and at least a year of lab experience, and want to build animal and translational research skills.

Employer: Johns Hopkins University – DSAI Institute

Location: Remote (Homewood Campus affiliation, Baltimore, MD)

Type: Casual / On Call

Casual / On Call Salary: $18.71 – $32.69/hour (commensurate with experience)

Flexible, remote research specialist role supporting experiments, data analysis, and figure prep for publications in a data/AI-focused lab. Good fit if you have a BS in a science field plus 1 year of lab experience and want to blend lab research skills with data and AI projects.

Employer: Johns Hopkins University – School of Public Health

Location: Baltimore, MD (On-site, School of Public Health)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5pm)

Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5pm) Salary: $16.10 – $26.90/hour (commensurate with experience)

Support the Long-Life Family Study by recruiting participants, coordinating home visits and blood draws, and managing study data. Great entry point into clinical research if you have a high school diploma (bachelor’s preferred) and want hands-on public health study experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.