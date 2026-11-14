Baltimore’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of mix between field sales, inside roles, and data-driven marketing. Here are several strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Piper Companies (ZP Group)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,500 base to start, uncapped commission after promotion, auto & cell allowance, contest bonuses

This is a structured sales apprenticeship: 6 months learning recruiting, then a mentorship-based Sales Readiness Program with a path to Account Manager. Strong fit if you want formal training, clear promotion steps, and upside pay.

Employer: Triangle Fastener Corporation

Location: 6550 Moravia Park Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission program + profit sharing)

Inside role handling walk-in, phone, and email orders for construction fasteners and supplies. Monday–Friday daylight schedule, commission potential, strong benefits, and room to grow into sales, operations, or management.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Baltimore, MD (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,400 – $141,600/year (base + short-term incentives)

Own relationships with electrical contractors and distributors, selling Schneider’s residential electrical and smart-home platform. Great if you like technical field sales, energy management, and working with builders and multifamily projects.

Employer: Synchrony (CareCredit Pet)

Location: Baltimore, MD (travel-heavy, field role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $185,000/year + annual bonus

Senior role owning large veterinary corporate accounts, equine, and universities for CareCredit. Lots of C‑suite relationship work, 50%+ travel, and strategy across sales and marketing in the vet space.

Employer: Comcast Business

Location: Baltimore, MD (federal accounts)

Type: Full-time

Salary (MD): $123,500 – $233,220/year + target commission $105,000

High-level federal government sales role selling advanced network and managed services. Ideal if you know federal procurement, can obtain/hold a Top Secret clearance, and like complex, long-cycle deals.

Employer: Milliken & Company

Location: Baltimore/DC territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manages contract flooring sales across DC and Maryland, working with dealers, designers (A&D), and end users. Good for someone with 3+ years of industry or B2B sales who likes design, project work, and a home-office/field mix.

Employer: Flooring Partners

Location: Baltimore, MD (regional travel)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive base + incentive/bonus, vehicle or car allowance

Lead and coach a team of 14 reps covering multifamily flooring sales across MD, DE, VA, southern PA, and NJ. Great fit if you have 5+ years managing sales teams and want to own a large, growing region.

Employer: Jeffrey Agency

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$100,000+ 1st year OTE, experienced reps $150,000+ OTE

All warm inbound leads, no cold calling. You’ll present solutions over phone/email, follow up on marketing leads, and work under a structured sales training program with strong benefits and big earning potential.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Multiple branches in Baltimore & NE MD

Type: Full-time (licensed banker role)

Pay Range: $34.00 – $60.00/hour + incentives

Advisory banking role serving affluent clients across deposits, lending, and investments. You’ll manage a book of business, do proactive outreach, and partner with Wealth and Home Lending teams; FINRA and insurance licenses required or obtained on the job.

Employer: Fireline / Encore Fire Protection

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000/year + results-based bonus

Inside/consultative sales focused on quoting and closing fire protection deficiency work after inspections. Strong fit if you like technical service environments, reading reports, and turning them into clear, actionable proposals.

Employer: F.N.B. Corporation

Location: 300 E. Lombard St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,146 – $156,910/year

Drives $6–12MM in SBA loan volume by building a large referral network and structuring SBA deals. Great if you have 5+ years in external banking sales, know SBA products, and like working with small business owners.

Employer: Flywheel (Omnicom)

Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid, 3+ days in office/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $130,000/year

Own TikTok Shop accounts, focusing on social commerce, media, and influencer marketing. Good for someone with strong social/commerce experience who wants to sit inside a major agency network.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System

Location: Baltimore, MD 21201

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: $37.60 – $62.08/hour

Lead digital marketing analytics—build BI dashboards, track SEO/SEM/social/email performance, and guide strategy with data. Ideal if you have 5+ years in digital analytics and want to shape a data-driven marketing culture.

Employer: National Federation of the Blind

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Not specified (full-time style duties)

Salary: $68,000 – $73,000/year

Relationship-focused fundraising role managing a portfolio of major and planned giving donors. Great if you have 3–5 years nonprofit relationship work and want to grow in donor development and legacy giving.

Employer: Right Coast Medical

Location: Baltimore, MD (field-based)

Type: Full-time, Independent Contractor (Commission Only)

Comp: Commission only, average $60,000–$150,000+

Sell a focused line of medical products that reduce pain and edema, including in-person patient training and support. Best for self-driven reps who want schedule flexibility and are comfortable with commission-only income.

Employer: New Castle Building Products

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$34/hour + commission

High-activity outbound role (60–75 calls/day) booking qualified meetings and reactivating contractors for a roofing/building materials distributor. Good entry into construction sales if you’re confident on the phone.

Employer: New Castle Building Products

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$34/hour + benefits

Counter/inside sales handling quotes, work orders, returns, and showroom stock for building materials. Will train the right person; Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Securitas Technology

Location: Baltimore, MD (territory-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + commission, monthly auto allowance

Hunt for new B2B clients for electronic security (video, access control, intrusion, fire). Expect heavy in-person meetings, CRM-driven prospecting, and strong benefits including 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: IQVIA (supporting Johnson & Johnson)

Location: Remote, Northeast territory (includes Baltimore)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $127,000/year + potential incentives

Hybrid oncology sales role using phone, virtual, and some in-person visits to educate lung cancer stakeholders on J&J’s oncology portfolio. Requires 3+ years pharma/biotech/device sales; oncology and remote sales experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.