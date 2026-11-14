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📣 Baltimore Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Baltimore’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of mix between field sales, inside roles, and data-driven marketing. Here are several strong openings worth a look this week.
Associate Account Manager (Sales Apprenticeship)
Employer: Piper Companies (ZP Group)
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $52,500 base to start, uncapped commission after promotion, auto & cell allowance, contest bonuses
This is a structured sales apprenticeship: 6 months learning recruiting, then a mentorship-based Sales Readiness Program with a path to Account Manager. Strong fit if you want formal training, clear promotion steps, and upside pay.
Inside Sales Representative
Employer: Triangle Fastener Corporation
Location: 6550 Moravia Park Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (commission program + profit sharing)
Inside role handling walk-in, phone, and email orders for construction fasteners and supplies. Monday–Friday daylight schedule, commission potential, strong benefits, and room to grow into sales, operations, or management.
Residential Sales Engineer
Employer: Schneider Electric
Location: Baltimore, MD (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $94,400 – $141,600/year (base + short-term incentives)
Own relationships with electrical contractors and distributors, selling Schneider’s residential electrical and smart-home platform. Great if you like technical field sales, energy management, and working with builders and multifamily projects.
VP, National Account Manager – Veterinary
Employer: Synchrony (CareCredit Pet)
Location: Baltimore, MD (travel-heavy, field role)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $185,000/year + annual bonus
Senior role owning large veterinary corporate accounts, equine, and universities for CareCredit. Lots of C‑suite relationship work, 50%+ travel, and strategy across sales and marketing in the vet space.
Senior Client Partner – Wholesale Carrier / Federal
Employer: Comcast Business
Location: Baltimore, MD (federal accounts)
Type: Full-time
Salary (MD): $123,500 – $233,220/year + target commission $105,000
High-level federal government sales role selling advanced network and managed services. Ideal if you know federal procurement, can obtain/hold a Top Secret clearance, and like complex, long-cycle deals.
Commercial Account Manager – Washington DC & Maryland
Employer: Milliken & Company
Location: Baltimore/DC territory
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manages contract flooring sales across DC and Maryland, working with dealers, designers (A&D), and end users. Good for someone with 3+ years of industry or B2B sales who likes design, project work, and a home-office/field mix.
Director of Multifamily Sales | Mid-Atlantic
Employer: Flooring Partners
Location: Baltimore, MD (regional travel)
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Competitive base + incentive/bonus, vehicle or car allowance
Lead and coach a team of 14 reps covering multifamily flooring sales across MD, DE, VA, southern PA, and NJ. Great fit if you have 5+ years managing sales teams and want to own a large, growing region.
Entry Level – Inside Sales Representative
Employer: Jeffrey Agency
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$100,000+ 1st year OTE, experienced reps $150,000+ OTE
All warm inbound leads, no cold calling. You’ll present solutions over phone/email, follow up on marketing leads, and work under a structured sales training program with strong benefits and big earning potential.
Senior Branch Premier Banker – Northeast Maryland District
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Multiple branches in Baltimore & NE MD
Type: Full-time (licensed banker role)
Pay Range: $34.00 – $60.00/hour + incentives
Advisory banking role serving affluent clients across deposits, lending, and investments. You’ll manage a book of business, do proactive outreach, and partner with Wealth and Home Lending teams; FINRA and insurance licenses required or obtained on the job.
Suppression Sales Executive (Service Sales Specialist)
Employer: Fireline / Encore Fire Protection
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000 – $90,000/year + results-based bonus
Inside/consultative sales focused on quoting and closing fire protection deficiency work after inspections. Strong fit if you like technical service environments, reading reports, and turning them into clear, actionable proposals.
SBA Business Development Officer 2
Employer: F.N.B. Corporation
Location: 300 E. Lombard St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Type: Full-time
Salary: $94,146 – $156,910/year
Drives $6–12MM in SBA loan volume by building a large referral network and structuring SBA deals. Great if you have 5+ years in external banking sales, know SBA products, and like working with small business owners.
Account Manager, TikTok Shop
Employer: Flywheel (Omnicom)
Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid, 3+ days in office/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000 – $130,000/year
Own TikTok Shop accounts, focusing on social commerce, media, and influencer marketing. Good for someone with strong social/commerce experience who wants to sit inside a major agency network.
Senior Marketing Analyst
Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System
Location: Baltimore, MD 21201
Type: Full-time, day shift
Salary: $37.60 – $62.08/hour
Lead digital marketing analytics—build BI dashboards, track SEO/SEM/social/email performance, and guide strategy with data. Ideal if you have 5+ years in digital analytics and want to shape a data-driven marketing culture.
Major Gifts and Planned Giving Coordinator
Employer: National Federation of the Blind
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Not specified (full-time style duties)
Salary: $68,000 – $73,000/year
Relationship-focused fundraising role managing a portfolio of major and planned giving donors. Great if you have 3–5 years nonprofit relationship work and want to grow in donor development and legacy giving.
Territory Sales Manager – Baltimore, MD
Employer: Right Coast Medical
Location: Baltimore, MD (field-based)
Type: Full-time, Independent Contractor (Commission Only)
Comp: Commission only, average $60,000–$150,000+
Sell a focused line of medical products that reduce pain and edema, including in-person patient training and support. Best for self-driven reps who want schedule flexibility and are comfortable with commission-only income.
Business Development Representative
Employer: New Castle Building Products
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25–$34/hour + commission
High-activity outbound role (60–75 calls/day) booking qualified meetings and reactivating contractors for a roofing/building materials distributor. Good entry into construction sales if you’re confident on the phone.
Inside Sales Representative
Employer: New Castle Building Products
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25–$34/hour + benefits
Counter/inside sales handling quotes, work orders, returns, and showroom stock for building materials. Will train the right person; Spanish is a plus.
Account Executive – Core Commercial Sales
Employer: Securitas Technology
Location: Baltimore, MD (territory-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base + commission, monthly auto allowance
Hunt for new B2B clients for electronic security (video, access control, intrusion, fire). Expect heavy in-person meetings, CRM-driven prospecting, and strong benefits including 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement.
Remote Oncology Account Specialist – Northeast
Employer: IQVIA (supporting Johnson & Johnson)
Location: Remote, Northeast territory (includes Baltimore)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000 – $127,000/year + potential incentives
Hybrid oncology sales role using phone, virtual, and some in-person visits to educate lung cancer stakeholders on J&J’s oncology portfolio. Requires 3+ years pharma/biotech/device sales; oncology and remote sales experience preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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