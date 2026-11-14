Baltimore’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—plants, warehouses, and service teams are all hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time (AM shift)

Full-time (AM shift) Pay: $18.00 – $22.07/hour

Help keep a clean, organized warehouse while loading/unloading, stacking product, and sometimes using a forklift. Good fit if you’ve got a few years of work experience, like staying active, and want solid benefits (401k match, stock plan, medical, paid time off, and holidays).

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Full-time, Pay: $65,000 – $75,000/year (salary, DOE)

Lead a production team in a busy beverage plant, focusing on safety, quality, and hitting daily goals. Great for someone with manufacturing experience who’s ready to supervise people and grow into bigger leadership roles.

Employer: Videojet Technologies (Veralto)

Location: Baltimore, MD – remote/field-based

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range (US): $28.00 – $30.00/hour (plus incentive pay)

(plus incentive pay) Travel around the Baltimore area installing and repairing coding/marking equipment in factories. Comes with a company vehicle, laptop, phone, uniform, Day‑1 medical/vision/dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong technical training.

Employer: Wiese USA

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Repair forklifts and other material-handling gear for customers and act as the main contact on-site. Ideal if you’re an equipment mechanic who likes variety, can manage your own schedule, and enjoys customer-facing work.

Employer: GAF

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (days & nights)

Full-time, Pay: $29.47/hour

Run high-speed machines making roofing shingles, do quality checks, packaging, housekeeping, and some forklift work. Strong hourly pay, overtime potential, and a long-running plant with full benefits and 7 straight days off built into the rotation.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing roles in Baltimore tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.