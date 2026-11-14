Baltimore’s legal market is busy right now, especially for attorneys and compliance pros with niche experience. Here are several strong roles ranging from FOIA and healthcare compliance to big-ticket real estate and fintech deals.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

CGS Federal (Contact Government Services) Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Contract, Mid-level

Salary: $50,000 – $200,000/year

This role supports a large federal agency with FOIA request processing, document review, redactions, and legal research. Great fit if you have a paralegal certificate or JD, at least 1 year of litigation experience, and hands-on FOIA/eDiscovery tools like Nuix or Relativity.

Employer: Orion Placement (confidential law firm client)

(confidential law firm client) Location: Baltimore, MD (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $205,000 – $275,000/year

Work on sophisticated developer-side real estate deals from diligence through closing, plus office/retail/industrial leasing. Ideal for attorneys with 4+ years of commercial real estate experience and an active MD/DC/VA bar.

Employer: Jobot (mid-sized law firm client)

(mid-sized law firm client) Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $180,000/year

Join a full-service firm handling complex commercial disputes with strong mentorship and client contact. Best for litigators with experience in business/contract or other complex civil litigation and solid writing and advocacy skills.

Employer: gpac (search firm for established law firm)

(search firm for established law firm) Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, DOE (not listed)

Handle sophisticated corporate, securities, and M&A work and private offerings while building long-term client relationships. A strong match if you have 6+ years of corporate/securities/M&A experience and are admitted (or eligible) to the Maryland bar.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first (US-based, including Baltimore, MD)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most states): $164,000 – $224,000/year

Salary (CA, WA, NY, NJ, CT): $185,000 – $245,000/year

Transactional role on Affirm’s Commercial Legal (Revenue) team, negotiating global commercial agreements and building playbooks and templates. Great for attorneys with 5+ years tech/fintech transactional experience, strong privacy knowledge (GLBA, CCPA, GDPR, etc.), and no need for visa sponsorship.

Employer: Jobot (business law boutique client)

(business law boutique client) Location: Baltimore, MD area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $250,000/year

Boutique firm role handling acquisitions, development, financing, leasing, and business sales, plus entity and JV work. Ideal if you’re a well-rounded transactional lawyer who likes both commercial real estate and general corporate deals in a smaller, partner-heavy setting.

Employer: CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Location: Baltimore, MD (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,496 – $141,999/year

Lead and monitor compliance workplans, CAPs, KPIs/KRIs, and FWA safeguards for a major health insurer. Best for candidates with a Bachelor’s degree, 5+ years in ethics/compliance (healthcare a plus), and interest in certifications like CHC or CCEP.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.