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💻 Baltimore IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles from $75K–$400K
Baltimore’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially in data, AI, and consulting. If you’re in IT, there’s a mix of remote-friendly, hybrid, and client-facing roles worth a look.
Full Stack Developer (Gov’t Data Inventory)
Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
Location: Baltimore, MD (federal client)
Type: Full-time, Contract, Mid-level
Salary: $134,437 – $182,450/year
Work on an enterprise-wide data inventory effort using Angular, Node.js, TypeORM and more. Requires 11+ years’ experience and U.S. citizenship; DHS clearance is a plus. Strong benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays.
FOIA Disclosure Product Manager (SecureRelease)
Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Experienced
Salary: $116,480 – $158,080/year
Own roadmap and go-to-market for CGS’s SecureRelease FOIA product. Great fit if you’ve led full product lifecycles and can partner closely with engineering, marketing, and sales. Comprehensive federal-contractor style benefits.
Payer Healthcare Data Scientist, Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Baltimore, MD (Advisory practice)
Type: Full-time, Director
Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year
Lead payer-focused data science programs using advanced analytics, ML, and visualization across claims, member, and provider data. Requires 9+ years’ experience and strong healthcare payer background.
Payer Forward Deployed Engineer, Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Manager
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000/year
Blend data engineering + data science for payer modernization projects. You’ll build data pipelines, models, and ML workflows while leading client workstreams and coaching junior staff.
Payer Healthcare Data Scientist, Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year
Run large healthcare payer analytics initiatives—risk models, utilization trends, population health use cases. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in payer data science and strong client-facing skills.
Payer Healthcare Data Engineer, Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year
Lead data engineering for payer clients: design data pipelines, models, and interoperability frameworks, and apply ML/analytics to complex healthcare data.
Payer Analytics Business Analyst, Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Senior Associate
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year
Great for analysts with 3+ years experience. Turn payer operations data into dashboards and insights using SQL/Python/BI tools to support modernization and member experience work.
Google AI & Data Solutions Architect, Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year
Lead generative AI and data platform design on Google Cloud using Vertex AI, LLMs, vector databases, and LLMOps. Best for seasoned cloud/AI architects.
Staff Software Engineer, Fullstack (Auth Experiences)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Baltimore, MD (remote-first, US-based)
Type: Full-time, Staff-level
Salary: $204,000 – $290,000/year (most U.S. states)
Set technical direction for high-scale auth and checkout flows across web and mobile. Heavy React/TypeScript work, plus ownership of reliability, on-call, and mentoring. Strong equity and fully paid health coverage.
Consultant (TS Cleared) – July 2026 Start
Employer: Appian
Location: Baltimore, MD (travel up to 20%)
Type: Full-time, Consulting
Salary: $75,000 – $175,000/year
Early-career consulting role for those with 1+ year of dev/implementation experience and active Top Secret (TS/SCI preferred). You’ll build automation solutions on Appian’s low-code platform for government clients.
Data Engineer II
Employer: InVita Healthcare Technologies
Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid, 3 days/week onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $120,000/year
Client-facing data engineering role in regulated healthcare environments. Work with SQL databases, ETL/ELT, AWS, and data quality for hospitals and labs.
AI Engineer II (GenAI & LLMs)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $91,100 – $179,500/year
Hands-on GenAI/LLM engineering for Human Capital products using Claude, GPT/Codex, Gemini, RAG, vector search, and real-time inference. Strong fit if you have 2+ years building production LLM apps and solid DevOps/DevSecOps skills.
Identity Graph Architect, Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Senior Consultant
Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year
Design and optimize enterprise identity graphs and customer data architectures using CDPs, ETL tools, and cloud platforms. Ideal for folks with 5+ years in data architecture/identity resolution.
Field Tech II (Lowe’s Route Support)
Employer: Compucom
Location: Baltimore, MD + regional travel
Type: Full-time, Field
Salary: $20 – $26/hour
Onsite IT field technician role supporting Lowe’s stores (POS, desktops, printers, network gear). Company vehicle and tools provided; CompTIA A+ required and daily travel across MD locations.
Manager – Risk and Forensics, Data Management
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Manager
Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year
Lead eDiscovery and unstructured data projects using tools like Relativity, Nuix, generative AI, and BI platforms. Manage teams, client relationships, and complex forensic data engagements.
Senior Consultant – Risk and Forensics, Data Management
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Senior Consultant
Salary: $116,200 – $229,100/year
Execute and help lead eDiscovery and contract analytics work, combining Relativity, AI tools, SQL/Python, and BI. Good step if you have 4+ years in forensics or information governance.
Consultant – Risk and Forensics, Data Management
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Consultant
Salary: $86,700 – $170,900/year
Entry-to-mid level role (2+ years experience) supporting eDiscovery and unstructured data projects. You’ll work with Relativity, generative AI tools, and BI dashboards under senior guidance.
Appian Solution Architect – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year
Architect Appian BPM and low-code solutions, design cloud integrations (AWS/Azure/GCP), and lead Scrum delivery teams. Great for experienced Appian leaders.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Director
Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year
Set strategic direction for Appian programs, oversee multi-project portfolios, and advise executives on process automation and cloud architecture.
Undergrad Facility Supervisor (Student – Technical)
Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Part-time, Student Technical Role
Salary: Not listed
Great campus job for undergrads. Provide basic tech support and data/reporting for URecFit & Wellness while supervising other student staff during facility shifts.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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