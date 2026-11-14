Baltimore’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially in data, AI, and consulting. If you’re in IT, there’s a mix of remote-friendly, hybrid, and client-facing roles worth a look.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Baltimore, MD (federal client)

Type: Full-time, Contract, Mid-level

Salary: $134,437 – $182,450/year

Work on an enterprise-wide data inventory effort using Angular, Node.js, TypeORM and more. Requires 11+ years’ experience and U.S. citizenship; DHS clearance is a plus. Strong benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid holidays.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Experienced

Salary: $116,480 – $158,080/year

Own roadmap and go-to-market for CGS’s SecureRelease FOIA product. Great fit if you’ve led full product lifecycles and can partner closely with engineering, marketing, and sales. Comprehensive federal-contractor style benefits.

Employer: PwC

Location: Baltimore, MD (Advisory practice)

Type: Full-time, Director

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year

Lead payer-focused data science programs using advanced analytics, ML, and visualization across claims, member, and provider data. Requires 9+ years’ experience and strong healthcare payer background.

Employer: PwC

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Manager

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000/year

Blend data engineering + data science for payer modernization projects. You’ll build data pipelines, models, and ML workflows while leading client workstreams and coaching junior staff.

Employer: PwC

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year

Run large healthcare payer analytics initiatives—risk models, utilization trends, population health use cases. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in payer data science and strong client-facing skills.

Employer: PwC

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year

Lead data engineering for payer clients: design data pipelines, models, and interoperability frameworks, and apply ML/analytics to complex healthcare data.

Employer: PwC

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Senior Associate

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year

Great for analysts with 3+ years experience. Turn payer operations data into dashboards and insights using SQL/Python/BI tools to support modernization and member experience work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year

Lead generative AI and data platform design on Google Cloud using Vertex AI, LLMs, vector databases, and LLMOps. Best for seasoned cloud/AI architects.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Baltimore, MD (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time, Staff-level

Salary: $204,000 – $290,000/year (most U.S. states)

Set technical direction for high-scale auth and checkout flows across web and mobile. Heavy React/TypeScript work, plus ownership of reliability, on-call, and mentoring. Strong equity and fully paid health coverage.

Employer: Appian

Location: Baltimore, MD (travel up to 20%)

Type: Full-time, Consulting

Salary: $75,000 – $175,000/year

Early-career consulting role for those with 1+ year of dev/implementation experience and active Top Secret (TS/SCI preferred). You’ll build automation solutions on Appian’s low-code platform for government clients.

Employer: InVita Healthcare Technologies

Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid, 3 days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000/year

Client-facing data engineering role in regulated healthcare environments. Work with SQL databases, ETL/ELT, AWS, and data quality for hospitals and labs.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,100 – $179,500/year

Hands-on GenAI/LLM engineering for Human Capital products using Claude, GPT/Codex, Gemini, RAG, vector search, and real-time inference. Strong fit if you have 2+ years building production LLM apps and solid DevOps/DevSecOps skills.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Senior Consultant

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year

Design and optimize enterprise identity graphs and customer data architectures using CDPs, ETL tools, and cloud platforms. Ideal for folks with 5+ years in data architecture/identity resolution.

Employer: Compucom

Location: Baltimore, MD + regional travel

Type: Full-time, Field

Salary: $20 – $26/hour

Onsite IT field technician role supporting Lowe’s stores (POS, desktops, printers, network gear). Company vehicle and tools provided; CompTIA A+ required and daily travel across MD locations.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Manager

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year

Lead eDiscovery and unstructured data projects using tools like Relativity, Nuix, generative AI, and BI platforms. Manage teams, client relationships, and complex forensic data engagements.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Senior Consultant

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100/year

Execute and help lead eDiscovery and contract analytics work, combining Relativity, AI tools, SQL/Python, and BI. Good step if you have 4+ years in forensics or information governance.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Consultant

Salary: $86,700 – $170,900/year

Entry-to-mid level role (2+ years experience) supporting eDiscovery and unstructured data projects. You’ll work with Relativity, generative AI tools, and BI dashboards under senior guidance.

Employer: PwC

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year

Architect Appian BPM and low-code solutions, design cloud integrations (AWS/Azure/GCP), and lead Scrum delivery teams. Great for experienced Appian leaders.

Employer: PwC

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Director

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year

Set strategic direction for Appian programs, oversee multi-project portfolios, and advise executives on process automation and cloud architecture.

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time, Student Technical Role

Salary: Not listed

Great campus job for undergrads. Provide basic tech support and data/reporting for URecFit & Wellness while supervising other student staff during facility shifts.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.