Baltimore’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in education, healthcare, and finance. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your career and stay local.

Employer: Baltimore City Public Schools

Baltimore City Public Schools Location: Baltimore, MD (Central Office)

(Central Office) Type: Full-time (PSRP union, City Retirement System)

(PSRP union, City Retirement System) Salary: Hiring range $79,687 – $95,064 (full range up to $121,545)

Lead HR strategy for a portfolio of schools or departments—staffing, data, analytics, and principal support. Good fit if you like being a hands-on HR partner, using metrics to guide decisions, and owning relationships with school leaders.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System

Location: Baltimore, MD 21201

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: $44.81 – $71.70/hour (experience and internal equity considered)

High-impact compensation role advising senior leaders on job design, pay programs, and market analysis. Ideal if you have 7+ years of comp experience and want to shape system-wide pay strategy in a major health system.

Employer: CFG Bank

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000/year

Broad HR generalist role covering onboarding, employee relations, HRIS, payroll support, benefits, and compliance. Great for someone with 2+ years HR experience who wants variety, growth, and a bank that highlights culture and recognition.

Employer: GFT (AEC firm)

(AEC firm) Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid; also supports PA offices)

(hybrid; also supports PA offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,000 – $99,000/year (depends on experience & location)

Focused employee relations role handling complex investigations, complaints, ADA, and risk management. Strong match if you have 5+ years HR/ER experience and enjoy detailed case work, compliance, and partnering with legal and leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and you can fine-tune your fit in the interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.