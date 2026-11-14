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Baltimore
🏥 Baltimore Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & Travel Roles
12 days ago
Baltimore’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, schools, home health, and travel gigs. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are plenty of ways to grow your skills and boost your pay.
Registered Nurse (RN) Acute Rehab – Per Diem
- Employer: MedStar Health
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Per Diem (RN)
- Pay: $36.50–$60.34/hour
Provide skilled, compassionate care on an acute rehab unit with patients ranging from routine to highly complex. Per diem flexibility plus strong MedStar perks like tuition help, PTO, retirement match, referral bonuses, relocation up to $5,000, and free parking.
Patient Care Technician I – Nursing Medical IMC
- Employer: University of Maryland Medical System
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time
Take vitals, help with ADLs, draw blood, and support nurses on a medical IMC unit. Great entry role if you’re a CNA/GNA with BLS looking to build hospital experience.
Financial Clearance Specialist – Remote
- Employer: University of Maryland Medical System
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Remote)
- Type: Full-time
Handle insurance verification, prior auths, and pre-registration from home. Ideal for someone with 2+ years in revenue cycle/patient access who wants a healthcare job without bedside care.
Travel Mammography Technologist – $2,748/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Pay: Approx. $2,748/week
Day-shift, 40 hours/week mammography contract. Includes a $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – $2,010/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: Approx. $2,010/week
36 hours/week, 12‑hour day shifts caring for patients with complex respiratory conditions. Requires 2 years’ experience and offers travel bonus, day‑1 benefits, PTO, and extra‑hours bonus.
Travel Pediatric Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,259/week
- Employer: TotalMed
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Pay: Approx. $2,259/week
Peds‑RRT role with 42 hours/week, 12‑hour day shifts. Work across pediatric clinical areas; must have NBRC‑RRT, BLS, ACLS (PALS/NRP often needed). Day‑1 benefits, weekly pay, CE, and 401(k).
Travel Telemetry RN – $1,989/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks
- Pay: Approx. $1,989/week
36 hours/week, 12‑hour day shifts on a tele/med‑surg unit caring for post‑surgical patients. Requires 2 years RN experience, BLS, prior travel; comes with day‑1 medical, housing options, and license reimbursement.
Travel Labor & Delivery RN – $2,383/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Bayview Medical Center)
- Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks
- Pay: Approx. $2,383/week
Day‑shift L&D role with float to perinatal. Needs 2+ years L&D, RN license, BLS, ACLS, Advanced EFM, NRP (advanced), STABLE. Includes day‑1 benefits, housing options, and travel perks.
School Occupational Therapist – $59–$62/hour
- Employer: VyTalent Solutions
- Location: Baltimore, MD (School setting)
- Type: Full-time, local contract (29 weeks)
- Pay: $59–$62/hour
Second‑semester maternity leave coverage for the 2026–2027 school year, 35 hours/week. Work across various caseloads, support IEPs, and collaborate with school teams; MD OT license required.
Point of Contact, Nurse (Remote Triage RN)
- Employer: Chesapeake Urology Associates
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Remote/office-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,000–$100,000/year
Provide remote triage, patient education, and EMR‑based support for a busy urology practice. Great for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want steady hours, strong benefits, and less bedside lifting.
Clinical Research Nurse – Pediatric Infectious Diseases
- Employer: The Johns Hopkins University
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Hybrid, School of Medicine)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $66,215–$116,130/year (target ~$86K)
Lead day‑to‑day operations for pediatric infectious disease trials, including screening, consent, safety monitoring, and data management. Perfect for an RN who loves research, pediatrics, and complex protocols.
Emergency Department Registered Nurse
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) listing
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
Provide rapid triage and evidence‑based emergency care for both adults and kids. Best fit for RNs confident in high‑acuity settings with strong teamwork and communication skills.
Registered Dietitian
- Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
Deliver medical nutrition therapy in an academic, mission‑driven setting. Use your RD credential to manage complex nutrition care plans, document in the EHR, and educate patients and families.
LPN – Licensed Practical Nurse (Senior Living)
- Employer: Charter Senior Living
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
Support residents in assisted living/memory care with meds, treatments, and assessments. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, bonuses, and a strong focus on relationships and quality of life.
ICU Registered Nurse
- Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
Care for medical, surgical, and complex coronary ICU patients. Good match for RNs with sharp assessment skills who want high‑acuity experience and close teamwork.
Physician – Gastroenterologist
- Employer: GBMC HealthCare
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $1,000–$675,000/year (final offer based on experience)
Provide full‑scope GI care, from initial evaluation to ongoing management and patient education. Requires MD license in Maryland and board certification in gastroenterology.
Physician Assistant – Division of Hematology (Sickle Cell)
- Employer: The Johns Hopkins University
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $45.94–$80.37/hour (target ~$90K/year)
Join a multidisciplinary sickle cell center providing urgent, inpatient, and maintenance care. Great for PAs passionate about health equity, chronic pain management, and clinical research.
Experienced RN – Intermediate Care (IMC)
- Employer: MedStar Health – MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $36.50–$60.34/hour
Work on a 36‑bed IMC unit caring for higher‑acuity patients between ICU and med‑surg. Strong choice if you want to build skills with BiPAP, cardiac drips, and insulin drips in a supportive team.
Assistant Director of Nursing – Intermediate Care (RN)
- Employer: MedStar Health
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $100,588–$180,419/year
Leadership role for an RN with IMC/critical care experience and a BSN (master’s preferred). Oversee unit operations, quality, staffing, and patient outcomes while mentoring the nursing team.
RN / Registered Nurse – Hospice (PRN)
- Employer: Adoration Health
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Baltimore City coverage)
- Type: PRN, Day Shift
- Pay: $44–$48/hour
Provide 1:1 hospice care in patients’ homes, focusing on comfort, symptom control, and family support. Flexible PRN schedule with mileage reimbursement and access to medical, PTO, and 401(k) (benefits vary by status).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several similar openings in Baltimore right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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