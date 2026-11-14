Baltimore’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, schools, home health, and travel gigs. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are plenty of ways to grow your skills and boost your pay.

Employer: MedStar Health

MedStar Health Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Per Diem (RN)

Per Diem (RN) Pay: $36.50–$60.34/hour

Provide skilled, compassionate care on an acute rehab unit with patients ranging from routine to highly complex. Per diem flexibility plus strong MedStar perks like tuition help, PTO, retirement match, referral bonuses, relocation up to $5,000, and free parking.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

University of Maryland Medical System Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time

Take vitals, help with ADLs, draw blood, and support nurses on a medical IMC unit. Great entry role if you’re a CNA/GNA with BLS looking to build hospital experience.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

University of Maryland Medical System Location: Baltimore, MD (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Handle insurance verification, prior auths, and pre-registration from home. Ideal for someone with 2+ years in revenue cycle/patient access who wants a healthcare job without bedside care.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay: Approx. $2,748/week

Day-shift, 40 hours/week mammography contract. Includes a $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: Approx. $2,010/week

36 hours/week, 12‑hour day shifts caring for patients with complex respiratory conditions. Requires 2 years’ experience and offers travel bonus, day‑1 benefits, PTO, and extra‑hours bonus.

Employer: TotalMed

TotalMed Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: Approx. $2,259/week

Peds‑RRT role with 42 hours/week, 12‑hour day shifts. Work across pediatric clinical areas; must have NBRC‑RRT, BLS, ACLS (PALS/NRP often needed). Day‑1 benefits, weekly pay, CE, and 401(k).

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks

Pay: Approx. $1,989/week

36 hours/week, 12‑hour day shifts on a tele/med‑surg unit caring for post‑surgical patients. Requires 2 years RN experience, BLS, prior travel; comes with day‑1 medical, housing options, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Baltimore, MD (Bayview Medical Center)

Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks

Pay: Approx. $2,383/week

Day‑shift L&D role with float to perinatal. Needs 2+ years L&D, RN license, BLS, ACLS, Advanced EFM, NRP (advanced), STABLE. Includes day‑1 benefits, housing options, and travel perks.

Employer: VyTalent Solutions

VyTalent Solutions Location: Baltimore, MD (School setting)

Type: Full-time, local contract (29 weeks)

Pay: $59–$62/hour

Second‑semester maternity leave coverage for the 2026–2027 school year, 35 hours/week. Work across various caseloads, support IEPs, and collaborate with school teams; MD OT license required.

Employer: Chesapeake Urology Associates

Chesapeake Urology Associates Location: Baltimore, MD (Remote/office-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$100,000/year

Provide remote triage, patient education, and EMR‑based support for a busy urology practice. Great for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want steady hours, strong benefits, and less bedside lifting.

Employer: The Johns Hopkins University

Location: Baltimore, MD (Hybrid, School of Medicine)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $66,215–$116,130/year (target ~$86K)

Lead day‑to‑day operations for pediatric infectious disease trials, including screening, consent, safety monitoring, and data management. Perfect for an RN who loves research, pediatrics, and complex protocols.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) listing

Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) listing Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Provide rapid triage and evidence‑based emergency care for both adults and kids. Best fit for RNs confident in high‑acuity settings with strong teamwork and communication skills.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Deliver medical nutrition therapy in an academic, mission‑driven setting. Use your RD credential to manage complex nutrition care plans, document in the EHR, and educate patients and families.

Employer: Charter Senior Living

Charter Senior Living Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Support residents in assisted living/memory care with meds, treatments, and assessments. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, bonuses, and a strong focus on relationships and quality of life.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Care for medical, surgical, and complex coronary ICU patients. Good match for RNs with sharp assessment skills who want high‑acuity experience and close teamwork.

Employer: GBMC HealthCare

GBMC HealthCare Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $1,000–$675,000/year (final offer based on experience)

Provide full‑scope GI care, from initial evaluation to ongoing management and patient education. Requires MD license in Maryland and board certification in gastroenterology.

Employer: The Johns Hopkins University

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $45.94–$80.37/hour (target ~$90K/year)

Join a multidisciplinary sickle cell center providing urgent, inpatient, and maintenance care. Great for PAs passionate about health equity, chronic pain management, and clinical research.

Employer: MedStar Health – MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

MedStar Health – MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.50–$60.34/hour

Work on a 36‑bed IMC unit caring for higher‑acuity patients between ICU and med‑surg. Strong choice if you want to build skills with BiPAP, cardiac drips, and insulin drips in a supportive team.

Employer: MedStar Health

MedStar Health Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,588–$180,419/year

Leadership role for an RN with IMC/critical care experience and a BSN (master’s preferred). Oversee unit operations, quality, staffing, and patient outcomes while mentoring the nursing team.

Employer: Adoration Health

Adoration Health Location: Baltimore, MD (Baltimore City coverage)

Type: PRN, Day Shift

Pay: $44–$48/hour

Provide 1:1 hospice care in patients’ homes, focusing on comfort, symptom control, and family support. Flexible PRN schedule with mileage reimbursement and access to medical, PTO, and 401(k) (benefits vary by status).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several similar openings in Baltimore right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.