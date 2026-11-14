Baltimore’s food and events scene is busy right now, with hospitals, colleges, restaurants, and the City all hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: GBMC HealthCare

GBMC HealthCare Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Help in the hospital kitchen and cafeteria with food service, light cooking, and cleaning. Great fit if you have basic kitchen experience and want steady hours and hospital benefits.

Employer: City of Baltimore

Location: 3201 Boston St., Baltimore, MD

Type: Seasonal / Non‑Civil Service

Seasonal / Non‑Civil Service Pay: $20.00/hour starting (range $15.00 – $30.00/hour)

Work Charm City Lights events, handling tickets and guest flow in a fun, busy park setting. Good for people with event or recreation experience and a valid Maryland Class C driver’s license.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Baltimore, MD (CCBC Catonsville)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Lead daily food prep for students and events, from hot line to catering. Comes with Sodexo’s full benefits, training, and growth paths if you have 3–4 years of kitchen experience.

Employer: City of Baltimore

Location: 3201 Boston St., Baltimore, MD

Type: Seasonal / Non‑Civil Service

Pay: $20.00/hour starting (range $15.00 – $30.00/hour)

Float between guest‑facing roles at Charm City Lights, helping run special activities, DJs, Santa visits, and more. Great for energetic people who like events and have a valid Maryland Class C driver’s license.

Employer: City of Baltimore

Location: 3201 Boston St., Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time, Seasonal / Non‑Civil Service

Pay: $20.00/hour starting (range $15.00 – $30.00/hour)

Manage private igloo rentals in the evenings, checking in guests, resetting spaces, and coordinating food vouchers. Perfect if you have hospitality or guest services experience and a valid Maryland Class C driver’s license.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time and part-time available

Full-time and part-time available Pay: $15.25 – $16.25/hour + digital tips

Work all stations from grill to cashier with real, fresh food and strong training. Includes free meals, tuition assistance, PTO, and benefits, with clear paths to move up into management.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Cook for a busy downtown hotel with consistent recipes and standards, plus free meals, uniforms, and strong hotel‑industry benefits. Good for experienced cooks who want stable hours and career growth.

Employer: Atlas Restaurant Group

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Prepare high‑quality sushi, manage ingredients, and keep a clean, efficient station in a high‑volume restaurant. Best for folks with sushi or kitchen experience who want to grow with a large local restaurant group.

Employer: Atlas Restaurant Group

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Run a full cooking station from prep to plating, working with seasonal ingredients and multiple stations (grill, sauté, fryer, garde manger). Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and discounts for experienced line cooks.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time (tipped)

Pay: $3.63/hour + tips

Grill and carve Brazilian‑style meats tableside while talking with guests about the churrasco experience. Good for high‑energy cooks who like guest interaction and don’t mind weekends and holidays.

Employer: Hard Rock Cafe

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time management

Experience: 3+ years operations management in high‑volume, full‑service

Oversee cafe operations, budgets, and staff while keeping service and retail on brand. Solid next step if you’re already managing in restaurants and want a global brand with a full benefits package.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.