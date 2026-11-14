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👔 Baltimore Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Salaries
Baltimore’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially if you’re ready to own a P&L, lead big teams, or drive complex projects. Here are several standout executive and management roles hiring now.
Program Controls Scheduling Manager – BP Tunnel Program
Employer: AECOM
Location: Baltimore, MD (On-site)
Salary: $120,000 – $200,000/year
Type: Full-time
Lead scheduling and program controls for Amtrak’s B&P Tunnel Replacement, integrating multiple construction schedules, managing risks, and briefing executive leadership on performance.
Vice President, Corporate Actions (Operations)
Employer: Mosaic Partners (search firm for a global financial services firm)
Location: Baltimore, MD
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Vice President level
Oversee domestic and offshore operations teams handling asset servicing and corporate actions, drive automation and process improvements, and serve as senior escalation point in a highly regulated environment.
Construction Project Manager
Employer: Anduril Industries
Location: Baltimore, MD (Arsenal-2, travel 25–50%)
Salary: $142,000 – $188,000/year
Type: Full-time
Run complex build-outs of factories, labs, and secure spaces for a fast-growing defense tech company, from preconstruction and budgeting through contracting strategy and stakeholder management.
Senior Transformation Coach
Employer: University of Maryland Medical System
Location: Baltimore, MD
Salary: $44.76 – $67.19/hour
Type: Full-time
Serve as a Lean/Six Sigma Black Belt–level leader driving system-wide transformation, coaching executives, and leading high-impact improvement projects across quality, safety, and financial performance.
Managing Director (Practice Management)
Employer: DLA Piper
Location: Baltimore, MD or other East Coast offices (hybrid)
Salary: $203,438 – $275,000/year
Type: Full-time
Partner with a senior law firm partner to manage a major book of business—client service, pricing, billing, collections, staffing, and strategic planning across a large portfolio of matters.
Project Manager – LMH Equipment Proposal & PM Team
Employer: Intralox
Location: Hanover, MD (hybrid; also hiring in New Orleans, LA)
Salary: $62,700 – $167,700/year
Type: Full-time
Own technical proposals and end-to-end equipment projects for logistics and material handling systems, coordinating across sales, engineering, manufacturing, and operations.
Area Manager, Amazon Air
Employer: Amazon
Location: Baltimore, MD (airport/SIDA environment)
Salary: $70,000 – $90,900/year + RSUs & sign-on
Type: Full-time, shift-based
Lead a large hourly team in an air gateway, managing safety, productivity, and on-time performance in a fast-paced, mostly outdoor aviation and warehouse setting.
Senior Property Manager – Commercial
Employer: Transwestern
Location: Baltimore, MD
Salary: $115,000 – $120,000/year
Type: Full-time
Run all aspects of Class A commercial properties—budgets, CAM reconciliations, tenant improvements, vendor contracts, inspections, and a small on-site team.
Staff Engineering Program Management (EPM)
Employer: Northrop Grumman
Location: Baltimore, MD (on-site, Secret clearance)
Salary: $169,000 – $253,600/year
Type: Full-time
Act as the top engineering program manager for major defense programs, owning cost, schedule, and technical execution across multiple engineering teams.
Radar Advanced Product Family (RAPF) Execution Lead
Employer: Northrop Grumman
Location: Baltimore, MD (on-site, Secret clearance)
Salary: $184,300 – $276,500/year
Type: Full-time
Lead cross-functional engineering execution for a radar product family, coordinating chief engineers, EPMs, and SEIT leads from proposal through production.
Bench General Manager
Employer: Wonder
Location: Within ~40 miles of Baltimore, MD (multi-site “bench” role)
Salary: $89,500 – $107,500/year
Type: Full-time
Run high-volume, multi-brand food locations—owning P&L, staffing, operations, and customer experience—while flexing across several sites until assigned a home store.
Parent Life Ministry Site Director
Employer: Youth For Christ USA Inc.
Location: Baltimore, MD
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Lead a ministry site focused on young parents: recruit and train volunteers, build church partnerships, oversee programming, and serve as a spiritual leader and fundraiser.
Operations Manager
Employer: City Electric Supply
Location: Baltimore, MD
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Oversee branch and warehouse operations for an electrical wholesaler—inventory, purchasing, vendor relationships, and staff supervision—with strong growth potential.
Assistant Vice Provost, Chief Primary Care Officer (Student Health & Well-Being)
Employer: Johns Hopkins University
Location: Baltimore, MD (Homewood Campus, on-site 90–100%)
Salary: $280,000 – $310,000/year
Type: Full-time, executive
Serve as the senior clinical leader for student primary care across multiple campuses, overseeing clinics, strategy, quality, and emergency preparedness while still practicing a few clinical hours weekly.
Healthcare Operations Manager (Facility Administrator)
Employer: DaVita
Location: Baltimore, MD
Salary: $76,000 – $120,000/year
Type: Full-time
Run an outpatient dialysis clinic—leading the team, managing the budget, and driving quality metrics—with strong training and growth support even if you’re new to healthcare.
Automotive Regional Director
Employer: MileOne Autogroup
Location: Greater Baltimore area
Salary: Earning potential around $1,000,000/year
Type: Full-time, executive
Oversee multiple dealerships and brands, leading high-performing teams, driving sales and service performance, and leveraging a large inventory and marketing budget.
Renovations Manager
Employer: Smart Build
Location: Baltimore, MD (field-based)
Salary: From $80,000/year
Type: Full-time
Manage 3–5 active multifamily renovation and CapEx projects at once, coordinating subs, budgets, schedules, and quality across multiple properties.
Chief Financial Officer – Nonprofit
Employer: Confidential nonprofit (via TriSource)
Location: Baltimore, MD
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, executive
Lead all finance functions—budgeting, forecasting, audits, grants, and risk—for a mission-driven organization, partnering closely with the CEO and Board.
If one of these roles fits your background, don’t wait—save the listing, tailor your resume to the job, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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