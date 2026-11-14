Baltimore’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially if you’re ready to own a P&L, lead big teams, or drive complex projects. Here are several standout executive and management roles hiring now.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Baltimore, MD (On-site)

Salary: $120,000 – $200,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead scheduling and program controls for Amtrak’s B&P Tunnel Replacement, integrating multiple construction schedules, managing risks, and briefing executive leadership on performance.

Employer: Mosaic Partners (search firm for a global financial services firm)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Vice President level

Oversee domestic and offshore operations teams handling asset servicing and corporate actions, drive automation and process improvements, and serve as senior escalation point in a highly regulated environment.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Baltimore, MD (Arsenal-2, travel 25–50%)

Salary: $142,000 – $188,000/year

Type: Full-time

Run complex build-outs of factories, labs, and secure spaces for a fast-growing defense tech company, from preconstruction and budgeting through contracting strategy and stakeholder management.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Baltimore, MD

Salary: $44.76 – $67.19/hour

Type: Full-time

Serve as a Lean/Six Sigma Black Belt–level leader driving system-wide transformation, coaching executives, and leading high-impact improvement projects across quality, safety, and financial performance.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Baltimore, MD or other East Coast offices (hybrid)

Salary: $203,438 – $275,000/year

Type: Full-time

Partner with a senior law firm partner to manage a major book of business—client service, pricing, billing, collections, staffing, and strategic planning across a large portfolio of matters.

Employer: Intralox

Location: Hanover, MD (hybrid; also hiring in New Orleans, LA)

Salary: $62,700 – $167,700/year

Type: Full-time

Own technical proposals and end-to-end equipment projects for logistics and material handling systems, coordinating across sales, engineering, manufacturing, and operations.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Baltimore, MD (airport/SIDA environment)

Salary: $70,000 – $90,900/year + RSUs & sign-on

Type: Full-time, shift-based

Lead a large hourly team in an air gateway, managing safety, productivity, and on-time performance in a fast-paced, mostly outdoor aviation and warehouse setting.

Employer: Transwestern

Location: Baltimore, MD

Salary: $115,000 – $120,000/year

Type: Full-time

Run all aspects of Class A commercial properties—budgets, CAM reconciliations, tenant improvements, vendor contracts, inspections, and a small on-site team.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Baltimore, MD (on-site, Secret clearance)

Salary: $169,000 – $253,600/year

Type: Full-time

Act as the top engineering program manager for major defense programs, owning cost, schedule, and technical execution across multiple engineering teams.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Baltimore, MD (on-site, Secret clearance)

Salary: $184,300 – $276,500/year

Type: Full-time

Lead cross-functional engineering execution for a radar product family, coordinating chief engineers, EPMs, and SEIT leads from proposal through production.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Within ~40 miles of Baltimore, MD (multi-site “bench” role)

Salary: $89,500 – $107,500/year

Type: Full-time

Run high-volume, multi-brand food locations—owning P&L, staffing, operations, and customer experience—while flexing across several sites until assigned a home store.

Employer: Youth For Christ USA Inc.

Location: Baltimore, MD

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Lead a ministry site focused on young parents: recruit and train volunteers, build church partnerships, oversee programming, and serve as a spiritual leader and fundraiser.

Employer: City Electric Supply

Location: Baltimore, MD

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Oversee branch and warehouse operations for an electrical wholesaler—inventory, purchasing, vendor relationships, and staff supervision—with strong growth potential.

Employer: Johns Hopkins University

Location: Baltimore, MD (Homewood Campus, on-site 90–100%)

Salary: $280,000 – $310,000/year

Type: Full-time, executive

Serve as the senior clinical leader for student primary care across multiple campuses, overseeing clinics, strategy, quality, and emergency preparedness while still practicing a few clinical hours weekly.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Baltimore, MD

Salary: $76,000 – $120,000/year

Type: Full-time

Run an outpatient dialysis clinic—leading the team, managing the budget, and driving quality metrics—with strong training and growth support even if you’re new to healthcare.

Employer: MileOne Autogroup

Location: Greater Baltimore area

Salary: Earning potential around $1,000,000/year

Type: Full-time, executive

Oversee multiple dealerships and brands, leading high-performing teams, driving sales and service performance, and leveraging a large inventory and marketing budget.

Employer: Smart Build

Location: Baltimore, MD (field-based)

Salary: From $80,000/year

Type: Full-time

Manage 3–5 active multifamily renovation and CapEx projects at once, coordinating subs, budgets, schedules, and quality across multiple properties.

Employer: Confidential nonprofit (via TriSource)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, executive

Lead all finance functions—budgeting, forecasting, audits, grants, and risk—for a mission-driven organization, partnering closely with the CEO and Board.

If one of these roles fits your background, don’t wait—save the listing, tailor your resume to the job, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.